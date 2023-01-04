Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Cool mornings, sunny afternoons!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week we get the weather that made the Suncoast world famous! Mornings are a little cool but afternoons are sunny and mild. Dew points hold in the 50s after today and high temps are average, mainly the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday, which could bring a few thunderstorms again, then cooler 60s for highs in the following weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
A cold front will move past today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will have more clouds for the first half of the day. Some of the clouds will be productive in producing showers and, perhaps, a thunderstorm or two anytime between morning and early this afternoon with the most likely window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several vehicles is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road. One lane is blocked, and police and rescue vehicle activity is causing a major slowdown. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
Mysuncoast.com
Boil water notice issued in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the district’s water treatment plant. Pressure has been restored and bacteriological testing has begun, the district said. The district encompasses...
sarasotamagazine.com
How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?
We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County announces road closure
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced that there will be a road closure this week at 35th St W at 13th Avenue West. The intersection closure will begin Friday Jan. 6 and last until Monday Jan. 9. The county estimates that the road will reopen for school...
Iconic Arcadia opera house nears reopening after resilient recovery from Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. — A major piece of history in Arcadia is on its way back to its former glory. The Historic Heard Opera House has been under restoration efforts for more than 18 months now, and Hurricane Ian ripped away a good amount of the progress in one night.
Bay News 9
Several Bradenton apartment units destroyed by fire, Tarpon Springs prepares for Ephipany and expect scattered showers and storms
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east today. They end for most of us by midday, but Polk County may see some in the early afternoon. Get the full forecast here. Check your...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 30 protestors came together outside of North Port City Hall on Dec. 6 rallying against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
High bacteria levels at 2 Tampa beaches due to possible fecal pollution: officials
A health advisory has been issued for the beaches at Picnic Island and Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday. 26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation...
amisun.com
Plunging into a new year
BRADENTON BEACH – Hundreds of people, many in creative costumes, gathered on the sand for the 15th year of the Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge. Although the weather was in the high 70s and the sun was shining the water temperature was a chilly 59 degrees for the annual event held by Clancy’s Freaki-Tiki to raise money for local charities that help area children.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Venice. Deputies say Polina Belousov was at a friend’s home around 12:30 in the morning on Wednesday when she said that she didn’t want to go home.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire destroys 12 apartments at Bradenton complex
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-unit apartment building in Bradenton was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday, officials said. The two-alarm fire at the Carlton Arms Apartments began at about 2:30 p.m., Bradenton Fire Chief Tim Geer said. “We had a lot of units on scene quickly,” he said. It took about three hours for the fire to be put out, he said.
Bay News 9
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
