ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson’s portrait unveiled at Arkansas capitol

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZoa9_0k2VsyJd00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas state capitol unveils Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait on Jan. 3.

According to Hutchinson, the work is meant to represent his steadiness as a leader, his legacy over the years and his hope for the future.

During the unveiling, Hutchinson thanked his family and cabinet. He said while his term has been meaningful, he’s prepared for a new governor to take his seat.

Hutchinson says Trump worst choice for GOP

“I’m grateful that we had eight years. But at the same time, eight years is good. I’m ready to move on, and we’ve got an incredible successor that’s coming along in governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Hutchinson said the final days of his term will be focused on the transition to the next administration.

As for a possible presidential run, he said a decision will be made “at the right time.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Related
ed88radio.com

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders selects Stubbs, Penn to top state military posts

Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday (Jan. 4) her intention to nominate Brigadier General Jon Stubbs as Secretary of the Military and The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and Major General Kendall Penn as the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Penn now holds the title of Secretary...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets

ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion

A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy