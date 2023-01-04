Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 S&P 500 stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. "One of...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Chart Industries is not a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
CNBC
Where to keep your cash amid high inflation and rising interest rates: It's 'a little tricky,' says expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
CNBC
Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
CNBC
Silvergate Capital tanks more than 40% after crypto bank discloses massive fourth-quarter withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
CNBC
Mega Millions jackpot is $940 million: Here's what to do if you come into a large sum of money
Whether it's an inheritance, sale of a property, bonus or even a tax refund, there are many ways to end up with a windfall apart from winning the lottery. In every case, there are certain steps you can take to make the most of it. The odds of winning the...
CNBC
Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.
CNBC
Soft landing is likely, but current data shows no landing in 2023, says Ed Yardeni
Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research president, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss what to expect from the Fed ahead of its minutes later today. He also weighs in on the soft vs. hard landing debate.
CNBC
Want to learn to be a better long-term investor in 2023? Two classic books are out in new editions.
Want to learn how to be a better investor in 2023? Two classic books on long-term investing are out in new editions. If your New Year's resolution is to learn more about the stock and bond markets, you cannot do better than to read these books. Here's why every investor...
CNBC
Here are some strategies that can help you dig out of holiday debt
Americans spent more this holiday season and will likely take their time paying off any debt incurred. Here are seven steps that can help tackle debt.
CNBC
Vince McMahon is back at WWE to ensure a smooth sale process. Here's who might want to buy it
Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board Friday to begin a potential sale process for his company. WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale, sources say. Legacy media, streaming giants and entertainment holding companies could all end up submitting bids to buy WWE. A deal would likely happen before...
CNBC
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives
Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to offer his bullish case for Apple as the stock rebounds from its 52-week low. He also discusses Wedbush cut to the stock.
CNBC
The best business credit cards you can get with bad credit in 2023
Business credit cards allow you to keep your personal and business expenses separate and may offer attractive rewards and perks. Whether your business has a team of employees or is a side gig where you work for yourself, a business credit card can provide valuable benefits. However, most business credit...
CNBC
Watch Thursday's full episode of Fast Money — January 5, 2022
"Fast Money" is America's post-market show. Hosted by Sara Eison and a roundtable of top traders, "Fast Money" breaks through the noise of the day, to bring you the actionable news that matters most to investors.
CNBC
Stocks stage first big rally of 2023 as hope grows that inflation will ease, Dow closes up 700 points
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after the December jobs report and an economic activity survey showed signs that inflation may be cooling, signalling that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are having their intended effect. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 700.53 points, or 2.13%, to close at 33,630.61. The S&P...
CNBC
2022 was the worst-ever year for U.S. bonds. How to position your portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
CNBC
Considering a home improvement project? These 6 personal loans may be able to help
Whether you've recently bought a house and want to make some adjustments or have been a homeowner for quite some time and think you're long overdue for some renovations, you'll want to make sure you have the financial means to take on such project. Home improvement costs can vary depending...
Comments / 0