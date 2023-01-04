ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 S&P 500 stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. "One of...
Cramer's lightning round: Chart Industries is not a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar

Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.
The best business credit cards you can get with bad credit in 2023

Business credit cards allow you to keep your personal and business expenses separate and may offer attractive rewards and perks. Whether your business has a team of employees or is a side gig where you work for yourself, a business credit card can provide valuable benefits. However, most business credit...

