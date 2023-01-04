Turning to prayer for comfort as we await word on Hamlin's condition

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - In Orchard Park and in Cincinnati, people are turning to prayer as they await word of any update on the condition on Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

Late Monday night, following Hamlin's stunning collapse on the field, Bills and Bengals fans were gathering outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, candles in hand, praying on Hamlin's behalf.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans gather for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed after making a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo credit (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tuesday afternoon in Orchard Park, a prayer vigil arranged by Jill Kelly, wife of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, drew dozens of concerned visitors who stood attentively and listened as Kelly and a group led prayers for Hamlin.

"There's power in prayer and there's power in community, "Kelly told WBEN as she concluded the vigil. "We were broken, and Jim was a wreck, Kelly said as she recounted watching the horror unfold on tv Monday night. "We immediately started praying," Kelly said as she recalled how she and Jim reacted when they saw the Hamilin collapse unfold.

Del Reid of 26 Shirts and a founder of Bills Mafia helped organize the vigil and said the Bills being the community together and it's time for the community to come together for a Bill. "I always say that the Bills are the extra family member in every household in Western New York." Reid says when family hurts, it shakes you. The prayer vigil he said, helped the community show love for Hamlin and the Bills.

A second vigil was held for Hamlin outside the stadium in Orchard Park Tesday evening, organized via social media and Bills Mafia.

Outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday evening, pop-up candlelight vigils continued as those gathered await word from medical staff with any update on Hamlin's condition, reported to still be critical Tuesday afternoon by the Buffalo Bills.