Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know
If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
michiganchronicle.com
Farm-to-Table Soul Food Restaurant “Detroit Soul” Opens Second Location in Jefferson Chalmers
Samuel Van Buren and Jerome Brown (left to right), brothers and co-owners of Detroit Soul, opened their second location in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. Photo by Rasha Almulaiki. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, recently expanded into its second location in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In 2015, brothers and...
Save The Rage: Genesee County’s 8 Most Hated Parking Lots, Ranked
It's official, lots of Genesee County residents have named their least favorite parking lots. 'Maddening' was one commenter's word. Driving and parking is hard -- like the Grand Blanc Wal-Mart lot... which oddly didn't make the list. Genesee County's Eight Worst Parking Lots. Ranked by audience feedback based on parking...
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More
Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?
Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
abc12.com
Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
fox2detroit.com
2 west Michigan women charged among rash of Ulta store heists surge across the country
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Several Metro Detroit police departments are closing in on what’s being called a multi-jurisdictional retail fraud ring. It has been ripping off numerous Ulta Beauty stores like the one on the 27000 block of Woodward in Royal Oak. The scene say investigators, looks a lot...
WNEM
Meth present in body of toddler found dead in Montrose Twp. ditch
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Super drunk driver pulled over in Troy tells cops he only had a "sip" of alcohol, but thought he was in Detroit
A Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he was so drunk while driving on New Year’s Eve that he didn’t know what city he was in.
