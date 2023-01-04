ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A great week’: Gator Bowl success could impact future matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an eight or nine out of 10. That was the grade given to this season’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl by Gator Bowl Sports president Greg McGarity. “There’s always room for improvement. We certainly have areas that we’d like to improve on and make it better for the teams and the fans. But all in all, if you take everything in totality, I think it was a great week,” McGarity said.
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
Mathews Bridge reopens after crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all lanes of the Mathews Bridge have reopened following a crash. Around 1 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed all eastbound lanes for their investigation and said there were injuries in the crash, but did not elaborate on how many vehicles or people were involved.
Win two tickets to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway

Jacksonville, FL – From sunrise to sunset and all through the night, witness as both man and machine are pushed to the limit in this twice-around-the-clock marathon, which has welcomed racing legends from across the motorsports universe since 1962. Celebrate the start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with the ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA ON JANUARY 28 AND 29!
JFRD rescues manatee from shallow waters at Metropolitan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. Details were not immediately clear, but JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. A truck marked “manatee rescue” could be seen in the background.
Orange Park man killed in wrong-way crash on I-75

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orange Park man was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said a 22-year-old man, of Lake Park, Georgia, was in a car traveling...
JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson says officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her thirties with a gunshot wound. Police say she was found laying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
Jacksonville City Council moves forward with power line raising project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s $27 million commitment to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort is moving quickly through the city council legislative process. This week, the bill was approved unanimously by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and...
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
