JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an eight or nine out of 10. That was the grade given to this season’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl by Gator Bowl Sports president Greg McGarity. “There’s always room for improvement. We certainly have areas that we’d like to improve on and make it better for the teams and the fans. But all in all, if you take everything in totality, I think it was a great week,” McGarity said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO