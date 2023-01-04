Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News4Jax.com
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Oakleaf, Paxon climb in post-Christmas rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 3. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (12-1, Class 3A) Notable...
News4Jax.com
‘A great week’: Gator Bowl success could impact future matchups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an eight or nine out of 10. That was the grade given to this season’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl by Gator Bowl Sports president Greg McGarity. “There’s always room for improvement. We certainly have areas that we’d like to improve on and make it better for the teams and the fans. But all in all, if you take everything in totality, I think it was a great week,” McGarity said.
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
News4Jax.com
‘We want to be here to serve’: Feeding Northeast Florida expanding to bigger facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in the area experience some level of food insecurity. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 27 million meals from 32 million pounds of food across the eight counties it serves.
News4Jax.com
Mathews Bridge reopens after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all lanes of the Mathews Bridge have reopened following a crash. Around 1 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed all eastbound lanes for their investigation and said there were injuries in the crash, but did not elaborate on how many vehicles or people were involved.
News4Jax.com
Win two tickets to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway
Jacksonville, FL – From sunrise to sunset and all through the night, witness as both man and machine are pushed to the limit in this twice-around-the-clock marathon, which has welcomed racing legends from across the motorsports universe since 1962. Celebrate the start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with the ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA ON JANUARY 28 AND 29!
News4Jax.com
JFRD rescues manatee from shallow waters at Metropolitan Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. Details were not immediately clear, but JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. A truck marked “manatee rescue” could be seen in the background.
News4Jax.com
Tour any Duval County Public School on Saturday ahead of school choice deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is hosting a special “School Showcase Saturday” event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The purpose is to provide parents an opportunity to tour any school their student is interested in attending next school year. Parents will have an opportunity to...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food to families in need Saturday in Jacksonville
Farm Share will be at The Church of Oakland starting at 10 a.m. Saturday to distribute food to families in need in the Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Saturday’s event...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man killed in wrong-way crash on I-75
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orange Park man was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said a 22-year-old man, of Lake Park, Georgia, was in a car traveling...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson says officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her thirties with a gunshot wound. Police say she was found laying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Blanding Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after they were hit by a car on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a report, FHP says an 84 year old man was driving a sedan south on State Road 21 and struck a pedestrian crossing the road.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council moves forward with power line raising project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s $27 million commitment to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort is moving quickly through the city council legislative process. This week, the bill was approved unanimously by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and...
News4Jax.com
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
News4Jax.com
UNF professor criticizes Gov. DeSantis’s push to scrutinize higher education programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets “trendy ideology” in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical...
News4Jax.com
Springfield Wells Fargo Bank teller alerts FHP trooper to robbery, suspect apprehended
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on North Main Street in Springfield, after a teller alerted a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who was working in the building. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teller was approached by...
