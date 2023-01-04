Read full article on original website
Paula Deen’s Panama City restaurant closes
Panama City now has one fewer restaurant. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed suddenly last week, WJHG reported. The closure resulted in 30 layoffs. The Panama City location is no longer listed on the restaurant chain’s website, which shows only locations in Nashville, Branson, Foley, Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge.
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
Acure sponsors final MLK festival
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a 35-year run for A-Cure. The civil rights group has sponsored and funded the MLK festival in Lynn Haven. After the 2023′s event, the city will be taking over. “This is a difficult decision for us to make,” said Myron Hines,...
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland with 40s at the coast. There is no risk of freezing temps. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. On Sunday it will start chilly, but it won’t be as cold as what it has been. Lows will start in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect an increase in clouds on Sunday, but do not expect much if any rain. Our next good rain chances will not come until next Thursday or Friday.
Adopt Beckham today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting this fun-loving hound dog named Beckham, it is clear that 2023 is going to be his year. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that despite being a handsome boy and a good listener, Beckham has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving.
Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain. The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging. “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
Chilly start to a comfy midday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. Temperatures have cooled off this morning under the clear skies and light winds from the north. We’re slipping into...
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Wade is a 2nd grade teacher at Callaway Elementary School in Panama City. It was the example of former teachers that pushed Mr. Wade into the profession. “When I think back to when I was in school. It was male school teachers that I...
Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
Comfortably cool under sunshine today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start this morning on radar with just a few upper-level clouds passing by this morning. They won’t be enough to block out the sun and they’ll move out for a sunny afternoon ahead. Temperatures are...
Safe Haven locations in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Safe Haven Law is a last resort option; but for some parents, it might be their only option. The law allows parents to surrender their newborn at a designated Safe Haven location. Florida Law allows for several locations to be a Safe Haven, including...
BCSO celebrates newest captain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
Beck Ave. Wreck
Beck Ave. Wreck
Poodle shot in leg is recovering after surgery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A dog that got shot at a dog park in broad daylight is recovering after undergoing surgery. A poodle named Hank was at Al Helms Dog Park last Thursday when he got shot in the leg by another dog owner. Hank was rushed to the...
Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living
PCPD says a Jeep went through an intersection and was T-boned by a smaller car.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clearer and cooler night in NWFL with overnight lows in the 50s area wide. We could see a few upper 40s inland. Winds will be West at 5 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be W/NW at 5-10 mph. It turns much cooler Friday morning with lows in the low 40s. Expect the cool AM, mild PMs and sunny skies to last through the weekend. Our next decent chance of rain is not until next Tuesday.
Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
Mental Stress in the New Year
Expect sunny skies and seasonal temperatures over the next several days. Victoria Scott spoke to a Bay County Horticulture agent to learn the signs.
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
