Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Apartment construction resumes near Stonefield

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For months, a gray monolith has stood not far from the Shops at Stonefield, and it didn't seem like any work was being done on it. It will eventually be a new apartment complex, but there was a pause in construction due to permit issues.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local business getting federal funding

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County business is one of three in Virginia to receive funding to strengthen the meat supply chain in the country. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced $9.6 million in funds for 25 projects across the country on Thursday. According to a release, these...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New COVID variant on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new variant has joined the COVID family. On Friday, the University of Virginia Health System hosted a briefing to discuss the recent rise of the new strain and the effects it’s been having. This variant is moving fast. The Centers for Disease Control...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced

Congratulations to Angie Via of Staunton, Virginia, for winning the 2022 Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm gift basket giveaway! During the holiday season, all visitors at the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm were entered into a drawing for a chance to win this festive gift basket. The farm is in West Augusta, Virginia, and sells various types of Christmas trees, wreaths and swags from Thanksgiving to Christmas each year. When you shop your holiday needs here, you help financially support a mission that helps students strive toward becoming positively contributing members of their communities. Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations. For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org. The post Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WEST AUGUSTA, VA
WHSV

VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Third body found in Rockfish River identified

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Post Register

One year after the Virginia interstate snow debacle, what's changed?

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WJLA) — It’s been one year since a winter storm paralyzed a 48-mile stretch of Virginia’s Interstate 95. On Jan. 3, 2022, four inches of ice and dozens of jackknifed semi-trailers shut down I-95 near Fredericksburg for more than 30 hours. Hundreds of people were trapped without food or water. Some drivers ran out of fuel while waiting for help.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Humane Society offering $17 dog adoptions through Jan. 8

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is working to clear their shelter after taking in nine dogs on Friday, Claire LeFew with LHS said. We’re told that at this time of year, the shelter is usually preparing for their kitten season, but like other shelters across the Commonwealth, they are breaking capacity records.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Price selected as Albemarle Board of Supervisors Chair again

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Supervisor Donna Price has once again been selected as the chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. At the annual organizational meeting, the supervisors selected Price and Supervisor Jim Andrews as their leaders. Per code, Price will preside at meetings of the board...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

