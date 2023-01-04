Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opens another location in Virginia
A major discount retail chain is hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia store location this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to local sources.
NBC 29 News
Custom Ink lets hundreds go, closing Charlottesville production facility
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Custom Ink’s production facility in Albemarle County is closing down, laying off hundreds. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, 206 jobs in the Charlottesville area will be impacted. The company is also closing its Reno facility, affecting 338 jobs there. Custom Ink says it...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
cbs19news
Apartment construction resumes near Stonefield
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For months, a gray monolith has stood not far from the Shops at Stonefield, and it didn't seem like any work was being done on it. It will eventually be a new apartment complex, but there was a pause in construction due to permit issues.
cbs19news
Local business getting federal funding
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County business is one of three in Virginia to receive funding to strengthen the meat supply chain in the country. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced $9.6 million in funds for 25 projects across the country on Thursday. According to a release, these...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
cbs19news
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
cbs19news
New COVID variant on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new variant has joined the COVID family. On Friday, the University of Virginia Health System hosted a briefing to discuss the recent rise of the new strain and the effects it’s been having. This variant is moving fast. The Centers for Disease Control...
Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced
Congratulations to Angie Via of Staunton, Virginia, for winning the 2022 Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm gift basket giveaway! During the holiday season, all visitors at the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm were entered into a drawing for a chance to win this festive gift basket. The farm is in West Augusta, Virginia, and sells various types of Christmas trees, wreaths and swags from Thanksgiving to Christmas each year. When you shop your holiday needs here, you help financially support a mission that helps students strive toward becoming positively contributing members of their communities. Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations. For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org. The post Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
Hanover Fire Chief says proposed hospital would improve emergency response
Recently announced plans for a new hospital in Hanover are already making rounds through the community.
NBC 29 News
Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
cbs19news
Third body found in Rockfish River identified
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
Post Register
One year after the Virginia interstate snow debacle, what's changed?
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WJLA) — It’s been one year since a winter storm paralyzed a 48-mile stretch of Virginia’s Interstate 95. On Jan. 3, 2022, four inches of ice and dozens of jackknifed semi-trailers shut down I-95 near Fredericksburg for more than 30 hours. Hundreds of people were trapped without food or water. Some drivers ran out of fuel while waiting for help.
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society offering $17 dog adoptions through Jan. 8
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is working to clear their shelter after taking in nine dogs on Friday, Claire LeFew with LHS said. We’re told that at this time of year, the shelter is usually preparing for their kitten season, but like other shelters across the Commonwealth, they are breaking capacity records.
cbs19news
Price selected as Albemarle Board of Supervisors Chair again
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Supervisor Donna Price has once again been selected as the chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. At the annual organizational meeting, the supervisors selected Price and Supervisor Jim Andrews as their leaders. Per code, Price will preside at meetings of the board...
