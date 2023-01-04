ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.
IOWA CITY, IA

