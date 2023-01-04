ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat City Council adds narrow exemption to STR licensing regulations

Steamboat Springs City Council added a narrow exemption to short-term rental licensing regulations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but declined to make a broader change requested by lodging representatives. The change will exempt any short-term rentals that have an on-site, 24-hour front desk, which city officials hope will simplify licensing requirements...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M from Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $35.4 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 7 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Belford Townhomes. 700 Yampa Street. Seller: Huddleston Family...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat tables agreement outlining Brown Ranch annexation process

Steamboat Springs City Council delayed approving an agreement with the Yampa Valley Housing Authority on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that outlines goals for how the Brown Ranch annexation process will play out. After the vote, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley said that tabling the vote two weeks won’t...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat City Council wants to hire someone to focus on the future of Howelsen Hill

Recognizing the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation department is already overburdened with projects, City Council members indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they favor bringing in additional personnel this year to explore the future of Howelsen Hill. Whether that person would be another full-time employee or someone brought in on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tread of Pioneers Museum seeks history-loving volunteers

ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig

A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Stylist’s new salon puts Oak Creek on the cutting edge

Salon on Main is new to Oak Creek, but owner and hair stylist Kaye Williams is no stranger to the business and has been providing services for more than a decade. “I specialize in services like balayage and natural, lived-in (color),” Williams said. “For haircuts, I like doing razor cutting and shags, which is just funky, edgy and incorporates your natural texture.”
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Dec. 26- Jan. 2

7:46 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to an animal complaint at Gondola Square. 11:53 a.m. — Police assisted a motorist near Central Park Drive. 11:58 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an vehicle accident involving injuries on County Road 36.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Have money related New Year’s resolutions? Routt County resources can help.

New Year’s resolutions can be easy to make but much more difficult to accomplish without support, especially when it comes to budgeting and saving money for personal goals. The Women United volunteer group at Routt County United Way is providing support to residents working to reach financial goals through a series of free financial literacy classes such as the popular “Budgeting 101: Make Your Dreams Come True.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Jack Vincent as January’s Student of the Month. “Jack is a natural leader,” Megan Wykhuis, a counselor at Steamboat High School, told the Rotary Club. “He easily connects with others, including a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. He is an accomplished student, a positive role model for his peers, and an uplifting and encouraging presence in our school.“
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: William “Ed” Odell

Ed, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23rd at Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Ed was born in Paris, Arkansas to Laura and William Odell. He graduated from high school in up-state New York and was recruited to join the Army in 1952. The recruiters took one look at the 6’5”, 240-pound Ed and instantly knew he’d be a great fit to be a military police officer. Ed served in Korea for two and a half years.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

