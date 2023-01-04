Read full article on original website
Steamboat City Council adds narrow exemption to STR licensing regulations
Steamboat Springs City Council added a narrow exemption to short-term rental licensing regulations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but declined to make a broader change requested by lodging representatives. The change will exempt any short-term rentals that have an on-site, 24-hour front desk, which city officials hope will simplify licensing requirements...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M from Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $35.4 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 7 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Belford Townhomes. 700 Yampa Street. Seller: Huddleston Family...
Steamboat tables agreement outlining Brown Ranch annexation process
Steamboat Springs City Council delayed approving an agreement with the Yampa Valley Housing Authority on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that outlines goals for how the Brown Ranch annexation process will play out. After the vote, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley said that tabling the vote two weeks won’t...
Steamboat City Council wants to hire someone to focus on the future of Howelsen Hill
Recognizing the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation department is already overburdened with projects, City Council members indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they favor bringing in additional personnel this year to explore the future of Howelsen Hill. Whether that person would be another full-time employee or someone brought in on...
Yampa Valley Sustainability Council encourages residents to reduce waste by “Bringing Your Own”
On the heels of the state’s new policy on single-use plastic and paper bags, The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is urging Routt County residents to focus on “Bringing Your Own” as part of its January Erase the Waste campaign. According to YVSC, Bringing Your Own means making...
Four electric cooperatives file federal complaint over Xcel's natural gas prices
Four Colorado electric cooperatives filed a federal complaint against Xcel Energy over the increased rates connected to a 2021 cold snap.
Tread of Pioneers Museum seeks history-loving volunteers
Flu cases doubled, Steamboat Resort on pace for 400-inch season: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Steamboat Resort on pace to have first 400-inch season since 2010. Steamboat Ski Resort is on pace for its first 400-inch season in more than a decade after the snowiest December since 2007 has the slopes at the middle of Mt. Werner blanketed by 190 inches of snow. That...
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig
A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
Stylist’s new salon puts Oak Creek on the cutting edge
Salon on Main is new to Oak Creek, but owner and hair stylist Kaye Williams is no stranger to the business and has been providing services for more than a decade. “I specialize in services like balayage and natural, lived-in (color),” Williams said. “For haircuts, I like doing razor cutting and shags, which is just funky, edgy and incorporates your natural texture.”
The Record for Dec. 26- Jan. 2
7:46 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to an animal complaint at Gondola Square. 11:53 a.m. — Police assisted a motorist near Central Park Drive. 11:58 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an vehicle accident involving injuries on County Road 36.
Minutes matter: Learn about avalanche safety for free in downtown Steamboat
Conveniently located at the bottom of Howelsen Hill between Wren’s run and the Barrows chairlift, the Beacon Training Park is open for a second season of avalanche education and training, offering free and easily accessible information for people of all ages. With the winter predicted to see over 400...
2022 Steamboat sales taxes surpassed all of 2021 — and that’s just through November
Through 11 months of 2022, the City of Steamboat Springs collected more sales, use and accommodations tax than in all of 2021, as a surge of such collections continues to significantly outpace historical figures. Like every other month so far in 2022, collections in November exceeded those in the same...
Have money related New Year’s resolutions? Routt County resources can help.
New Year’s resolutions can be easy to make but much more difficult to accomplish without support, especially when it comes to budgeting and saving money for personal goals. The Women United volunteer group at Routt County United Way is providing support to residents working to reach financial goals through a series of free financial literacy classes such as the popular “Budgeting 101: Make Your Dreams Come True.”
Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Jack Vincent as January’s Student of the Month. “Jack is a natural leader,” Megan Wykhuis, a counselor at Steamboat High School, told the Rotary Club. “He easily connects with others, including a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. He is an accomplished student, a positive role model for his peers, and an uplifting and encouraging presence in our school.“
Steamboat galleries celebrate winter, debut epic moose photo at First Friday Artwalk
Moose have been Jace Romick’s white whale for years. Until now. Debuting two new images as part of First Friday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, Romick is showing off the “Clash of the Titans”, a photo of two bull moose crashing together. Steamboat Springs...
Obituary: William “Ed” Odell
Ed, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23rd at Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Ed was born in Paris, Arkansas to Laura and William Odell. He graduated from high school in up-state New York and was recruited to join the Army in 1952. The recruiters took one look at the 6’5”, 240-pound Ed and instantly knew he’d be a great fit to be a military police officer. Ed served in Korea for two and a half years.
Rookie sweep: New faces win World Pro Ski Tour opener at Howelsen Hill
For fans, a dual slalom race can be one of the most exciting events in winter sports, often coming down to fractions of a second and resulting in photo finish after photo finish. For the competitors, the races can be intense as they consistently need to keep calm and not...
