New Year’s resolutions can be easy to make but much more difficult to accomplish without support, especially when it comes to budgeting and saving money for personal goals. The Women United volunteer group at Routt County United Way is providing support to residents working to reach financial goals through a series of free financial literacy classes such as the popular “Budgeting 101: Make Your Dreams Come True.”

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO