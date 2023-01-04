ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Late start for Sioux Falls schools Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public schools in Sioux Falls will start two hours late on Thursday. After snow days on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the Sioux Falls School District said will be a 2-hour late start Thursday. Officials say the extra time should help people drive slowly and leave plenty of space.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting garbage services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Plains Zoo closes, Delbridge Museum remains open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History posted on Facebook with an update on how they are braving the elements. Zookeeper Jen J captured the bison braving the cold at the Zoo, announcing that the zoo grounds are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How a couple small businesses decide to close because of bad weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The constant winter weather can take a toll on businesses, especially when they can’t open due to the conditions. We spoke with Alan Grey, the owner of The Rush Bar & Grill, and Sanaa Abourezk, the owner and chef for Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. Both restaurants were closed yesterday and Sanaa’s was closed today, too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thunder brings higher snow amounts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
