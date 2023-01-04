Read full article on original website
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
Snow Alert extended for DTSF; All cars parked overnight on downtown streets will be towed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is warning residents that plowing will once again take place overnight in Zone 1, which includes all of Downtown Sioux Falls. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department. Clemens added that those who may be...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
Late start for Sioux Falls schools Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public schools in Sioux Falls will start two hours late on Thursday. After snow days on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the Sioux Falls School District said will be a 2-hour late start Thursday. Officials say the extra time should help people drive slowly and leave plenty of space.
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
South Dakota truck stops filled with stuck semis
Finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge for many drivers.
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Great Plains Zoo closes, Delbridge Museum remains open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History posted on Facebook with an update on how they are braving the elements. Zookeeper Jen J captured the bison braving the cold at the Zoo, announcing that the zoo grounds are...
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
How a couple small businesses decide to close because of bad weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The constant winter weather can take a toll on businesses, especially when they can’t open due to the conditions. We spoke with Alan Grey, the owner of The Rush Bar & Grill, and Sanaa Abourezk, the owner and chef for Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. Both restaurants were closed yesterday and Sanaa’s was closed today, too.
Thunder brings higher snow amounts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
