ABC6.com
State Rep. O’Brien introduces “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. William O’Brien (D-Dist. 54) introduced a new bill that would replace lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water system. If passed, the “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act” would create a program to replace the state’s lead water supply. This replacement...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
ABC6.com
Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.
“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
Community Focus: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon
Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the state's minimum wage increase and his legislative priorities for the new year.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
ABC6.com
Southern New England politicians react to 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been two years since thousands of people stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Jan. 6 remains a day many people remember including Rhode Island politicians. Congressman David Cicilline released a statement Friday, saying, “Today marks two years since insurrectionists violently attacked the...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
ABC6.com
Wishing for warmer weather? DEM releases 2023 state beach parking passes
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Winter weather is upon us in Rhode Island, and many residents are wishing for warmer days. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management released their state beach parking passes for the 2023 season on Thursday. The passes allow for entry to all eight Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee to give State of the State address Jan. 17
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee formally asked the General Assembly last week to present his State of the State address. The address, which will take place on Jan. 17 in the House Chamber, was approved by House Speaker Joe Shekarchi. In McKee’s proposal, he also announced that...
