Cranston, RI

ABC6.com

Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
SWANSEA, MA
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.

“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Southern New England politicians react to 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been two years since thousands of people stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Jan. 6 remains a day many people remember including Rhode Island politicians. Congressman David Cicilline released a statement Friday, saying, “Today marks two years since insurrectionists violently attacked the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions

In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee to give State of the State address Jan. 17

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee formally asked the General Assembly last week to present his State of the State address. The address, which will take place on Jan. 17 in the House Chamber, was approved by House Speaker Joe Shekarchi. In McKee’s proposal, he also announced that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

