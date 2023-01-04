ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Wonderful Waffles

Tuesday, January 10th — Tonight, we are taking you on a hunt for some creative takes on the waffle. But these aren't your typical toaster treats, from sweet to savory, big and small, the sky and the toppings are the limit!. Plus, we explore some lesser-known winter options that...
DURHAM, NH
newscentermaine.com

Maine coon cats happy in Maine

Our two Maine Coons -Biggy Iggy and Bitty Itty a.k.a Big and Little- love living here and each other! Credit: Barbi Dickison.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Ziplining through winter

Monday, January 9th — Tonight, we are headed to Bretton Woods to check out things from a different view. Their canopy tour has you ziplining through some of the best views that winter can offer. Plus, did you know there is an Olympic-sized story behind NH's Everett family? It...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Don’t take the weather personally

For New Year's Eve, the weather was all warm and balmy with shirt-sleeve temperatures, no wind, and pretending it didn't try to kill us the week before. I was on vacation in Georgia when the Arctic weather descended. Below-freezing temperatures, weather that we in New Hampshire take for granted, had Georgians frantic to keep pipes from freezing. Most newer houses had adequate insulation and no external water pipes, but those living in pre-1990s homes were told to keep a faucet running all night. And high winds made everything worse.
GEORGIA STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
SALEM, NH
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
LIVERMORE, CA
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend

A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow continues into early evening in New Hampshire

A quick moving system will mean some light snow continues this afternoon. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central and southern NH this afternoon. Light snow will be steady and heaviest during...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE

