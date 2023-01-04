Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Third body found in Rockfish River identified
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
wina.com
New information on bodies found, swept away in the Rockfish River
At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
NBC12
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NBC Washington
Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death
The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
NBC12
Teacher injured in shooting at Va. elementary school
WSLS
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man arrested, one more sought, in connection with Dec. 30 shooting
A Harrisonburg man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 shots fired incident reported on Lois Lane. Brandon Secola Vazques, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in Bridgewater on charges of brandishing, discharging a firearm within the city, and reckless handling of a firearm – all misdemeanor charges.
wina.com
UVa Police arrest Madison County man in Thornton Hall burglary
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police say they’ve arrested a Madison County man for burglarizing the Thornton Hall engineering building Wednesday in the 300 block of McCormick Road. After the burglary, UVa Police say officers made contact with 62-year old Charles Hickman of Banco in Madison County and were able to recover multiple stolen items.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County murder suspect sees charge upgraded from second- to first-degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man accused of killing a woman in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder, up from an earlier charge of second-degree murder, according to court records. Investigators say Trenton Frye killed Katlyn Montgomery, 28, in October 2022 in Forest. He was arrested...
VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Nelson County (Colleen)
At 9:46 p.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Virginia State Police responded to a crash at Rte. 29 and Rte. 655. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. This is all the information I have to provide on the crash at this time. Corinne N. Geller. Public Relations Director.
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
wsvaonline.com
Nelson County accidents leaves one dead, two seriously injuried
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The accident happened just after 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of Routes 29 and 655, south of Lovingston. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Route 655 and as it was traveling...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
