North Garden, VA

cbs19news

Third body found in Rockfish River identified

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death

The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wina.com

UVa Police arrest Madison County man in Thornton Hall burglary

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police say they’ve arrested a Madison County man for burglarizing the Thornton Hall engineering building Wednesday in the 300 block of McCormick Road. After the burglary, UVa Police say officers made contact with 62-year old Charles Hickman of Banco in Madison County and were able to recover multiple stolen items.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
ALTAVISTA, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Nelson County accidents leaves one dead, two seriously injuried

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The accident happened just after 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of Routes 29 and 655, south of Lovingston. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Route 655 and as it was traveling...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
LYNCHBURG, VA

