Columbia, KY

lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County

Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December

Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY

