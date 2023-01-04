Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Columbia-Adair County Chamber Of Commerce: First Meeting Of 2023 Scheduled
Join us for the first Chamber Meeting of 2023 on Tuesday January 10th at Noon!. Landon Edwards, Chamber President will deliver the State of the Chamber Address. Plenty of parking behind and beside the building, and just a short walk from downtown. Lunch:. Bring Your Own Lunch. Coffee and Water...
WKYT 27
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
jpinews.com
Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County
Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Charges Adair County Man With Solicitation Of Murder
COLUMBIA, Ky. (January 5, 2023) – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 was contacted by the Adair County Detention Center in regards to a suspicious letter that an inmate being lodged at the detention center had attempted to send out in the mail. KSP...
935wain.com
Adair County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Activity Report
(Sheriff Josh Brockman – Adair County Sheriff’s Office)
WTVQ
Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
wcluradio.com
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. On Tuesday night around 7:30, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Farmer Road. During the search, they found meth, digital scales and baggies. Police...
wymt.com
Pulaski County woman facing charges after ‘terroristic threatening’ incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman was arrested following an incident at a local business. On Thursday, deputies responded to a terroristic threatening complaint at Eye Health of Somerset. After an investigation, officials said an employee of the business heard...
