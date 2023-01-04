DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO