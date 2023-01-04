ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima COVID-19 test site to close January 28

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tpgd7_0k2VpiXs00

YAKIMA, Wash. – A community COVID-19 test site is set to close on January 28 in Yakima, health officials announced Tuesday.

The test site was operated by Yakima Valley Memorial , Signal Health and the University of Washington.

The site, located on the 1200 block of North 16th Avenue, received its funding through the Yakima Health District, the Washington State Department of Health, the University of Washington and Yakima Valley Memorial.

Health officials said the demand for COVID-19 testing has dropped to fewer than 100 tests a week.

They said they expect the demand to drop even lower by the end of the month.

The test site, which has been active since October of 2020, has administered more than 136,000 COVID-19 tests. Health officials said the busiest day for the site was January 21, 2022 as more than 800 patients were tested.

“COVID-19 testing was an important strategy during the pandemic,” said test site supervisor, Michael Vachon. “Community testing as a public health strategy kept people from flooding clinics and the hospital for tests that are easily administered, with results available directly to the patient as quickly as the next day.”

While the site will be closed by the end of the month, rapid antigen home tests are still available through Federal and state government channels. You can access test kits from the United States Postal Service by clicking here . You can request test kits from Say Yes COVID Home Test by clicking here .

The Yakima Health District also has test kits available. You can request those by clicking here .

