5 shot in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department says five people were shot early this evening in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood of Central City.

Around 5:40 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 2600 block of S. Rocheblave St.

"Two of the victims arrived to a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for their injuries," said Breanna Bringier in the NOPD public information office. "EMS transported the third and fourth victim to a local hospital."

A short time later, police were notified of EMS bringing a fifth victim to the hospital.

Police say anyone who has information should call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.