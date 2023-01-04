Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
ifiberone.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chelan, Kittitas counties
WENATCHEE — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Chelan and Kittitas County through Thursday evening as snow is in the forecast. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Up to four...
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau
There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau. The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.
ifiberone.com
2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties
Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
Methow Valley News
2022 Year in Review
The previous 12 months commenced with some uncertainty and some expectations about what stories might dominate the headlines in 2022. It turns out that uncertainty and expectation were leavened with a few surprises before the year concluded. Of the top two stories of 2021 as voted on by the Methow...
Methow Valley News
Sports Briefs: Play volleyball, Winter rec, Winthrop Trailhead parkrun
Open gym volleyball will be offered on Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., in the Liberty Bell High School gym for levels B-BB. There is no charge. Call (509) 429‑0056 for information about scheduling. • Alpine skiing: skitheloup.com. • Ice skating: winthroprink.org. • Nordic skiing: methowtrails.org,...
Methow Valley News
Fatbike Meetup in Winthrop set for Jan. 13-15
Methow Cycle & Sport will host a Fatbike Meetup on Jan. 13-15, with activities at various locations in Winthrop. • Friday, Jan. 13, from 5-7 p.m., a night ride from the Winthrop Town Trailhead. The 5-mile ride includes the Bitterbrush and Barnsley loops. Cost is $10; Methow Trails fat bike trail pass required.
Methow Valley News
Methownet, OCEC seek grant to expand broadband network
A project that would bring high-speed broadband service into the upper Methow Valley is being developed by Okanogan County Electric Cooperative (OCEC) and Methownet.com. OCEC and Methownet.com are preparing a grant application for $12 million in federal funding to construct a broadband fiber optic network, which would bring high-speed internet to Winthrop and OCEC’s electric service area north to the end of Lost River Road in Mazama — including locations where internet service is sketchy or nonexistent.
Methow Valley News
Arts Briefs: Never Come Down lands in Winthrop, Live music in the valley
Never Come Down, a five-piece Portland Band that weaves together modern and traditional styles of Bluegrass and Americana, performs on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn, sponsored by Methow Arts. The group has toured extensively including internationally. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door for adults; $5 for kids 5 – 15 years of age; $30 reserved seating in the first five rows and balcony. Visit http://methowarts.org for more information.
kpq.com
State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center
A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements. Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year. The...
Methow Valley News
Evans tribute at Community Center on Saturday
Cascadia Music presents a tribute to legendary jazz pianist and composer Bill Evans, featuring Lynette Westendorf on piano, Dave Nolet on bass and Kirk Schumacher on drums, at the Methow Valley Community Center on Saturday (Jan. 7). The concert begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Presale tickets...
Methow Valley News
Merc’s ‘Book of Liz’ offers comedy with a message
The Merc Playhouse isn’t known for cheeseball comedies, but its “Book of Liz” Readers Theater production — which opens Friday (Jan. 6) — is one that will go down easy. Written by the comedic sibling duo Amy and David Sedaris in 2002, “Book of Liz”...
