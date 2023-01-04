Never Come Down, a five-piece Portland Band that weaves together modern and traditional styles of Bluegrass and Americana, performs on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn, sponsored by Methow Arts. The group has toured extensively including internationally. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door for adults; $5 for kids 5 – 15 years of age; $30 reserved seating in the first five rows and balcony. Visit http://methowarts.org for more information.

WINTHROP, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO