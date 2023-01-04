Pels to be without Zion for 3 weeks

Zion Williamson is going to miss a few weeks' worth of games, the New Orleans Pelicans announced today.

The star forward has a strained hamstring in his right leg and will be re-evaluated later this month.

Zion's absence is not the only one the Pelicans will be dealing with when they take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. Brandon Ingram (toe), E.J. Liddell (ACL), Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) have been ruled out, as has Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).