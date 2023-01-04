ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Damar Hamlin experience commotio cordis? What is it?

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Dr. Bryan Smith, cardiologist at the University of Chicago Medical Center, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what might have caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to suffer cardiac arrest after a tackle on the field. Dr. Smith also explain what commotio cordis is and whether that may be what Hamlin experienced.

