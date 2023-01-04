Did Damar Hamlin experience commotio cordis? What is it?
Dr. Bryan Smith, cardiologist at the University of Chicago Medical Center, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what might have caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to suffer cardiac arrest after a tackle on the field. Dr. Smith also explain what commotio cordis is and whether that may be what Hamlin experienced.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0