Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20

UVA begins the 2023 men's lacrosse season ranked No. 1 in the country by USA Lacrosse Magazine

Lars Tiffany's Cavalier roster is stacked for the 2023 season and the lacrosse world is taking notice. The Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20 was released by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday and Virginia was ranked the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.

Although Virginia lost Matt Moore, who ended his five-year career as UVA's all-time program leader in points, the Cavaliers return virtually every other starter and they bring in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country and three quality additions from the transfer portal: Thomas McConvey (Vermont), Griffin Kology (Richmond), and Ricky Miezan (Stanford). UVA returns Tewaaraton finalist Connor Shellenberger, who will be joined on offense by Payton Cormier, Griffin Schutz, Xander Dickson, Jeff Conner, Peter Garno and more. Virginia's defense will once again feature Cade Saustad, Cole Kasnter, Grayson Sallade, and Quentin Matsui. The 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year Matthew Nunes is back in cage, as is UVA's all-time faceoff leader in Peter LaSalla.

Four of the five ACC teams are ranked in the Preseason Top 20, as No. 1 Virginia is joined by No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Duke, and No. 17 North Carolina. UVA was the conference's sole representation in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

See the full preseason rankings below:

Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20

1. Virginia

2. Maryland

3. Georgetown

4. Cornell

5. Princeton

6. Notre Dame

7. Duke

8. Yale

9. Penn

10. Rutgers

11. Ohio State

12. Brown

13. Denver

14. Delaware

15. Harvard

16. Boston University

17. North Carolina

18. Jacksonville

19. Navy

20. Saint Joseph’s

The schedule for the 2023 Virginia men's lacrosse season is expected to be released within the next few days.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN