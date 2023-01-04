ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Candidates had to file for the spring election by Tuesday. Who is running in Fond du Lac?

 3 days ago
FOND DU LAC ‒ The ballot for the local spring election in Fond du Lac began to take shape Tuesday, with the deadline for candidates to file to run for local elections across the state.

The race for the Fond du Lac School District's Board of Education will require a primary with five candidates who filed for election for two at-large seats.

Incumbents Andrea Schultz and Richard Gedemer both filed to remain on the board, with three other challengers — Katie Moder, Joan Pennau and Daniel Ireland — also seeking three-year terms.

Schultz is the most recent person to join the school board, after she was appointed to the board to serve out Tim Weddle's term in August.

In Fond du Lac's city council race, all three incumbents filed for reelection Tuesday with no challengers. That means council president Patrick Mullen, council vice-president Keith Heisler and council member Tiffany Brault will all likely gain two-year terms, barring any write-in campaigns.

All three were first elected to the Fond du Lac city council in 2021.

The spring general election will be held across Wisconsin on April 4.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

