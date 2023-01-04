Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bengals star makes touching move to support Damar Hamlin
When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin shockingly went into cardiac arrest and needed life-saving CPR on the field and an emergency ambulance transport to a nearby hospital during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, players from both teams were cleary affected by the terrifying scene. And now, players from both teams are offering their support for Hamlin.
'You won the game of life': UC physicians say Damar Hamlin showing substantial progress
Damar Hamlin updateUC health officials to give update on Damar Hamlin >> https://bit.ly/3GEOMfTPosted by FOX19 on Thursday, January 5, 2023 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making a comeback, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians. Citing a number of medical improvements since Hamlin collapsed Monday night at Paycor Stadium, Dr. Timothy Pritts...
‘Follow the rulebook’: Bengals not happy after lost fight against NFL’s playoff scenario
The Cincinnati Bengals were not happy with the NFL’s updated playoff scenarios that were released late Thursday night. While they had every reason to feel that way, the team ultimately lost its fight to the NFL on Friday. ...
Zac Taylor gets brutally honest on NFL’s proposed playoff changes
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on the NFL’s proposed AFC playoff changes after Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills was cancelled and ruled a no contest, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote in a Friday tweet. “It’s opportunities lost for us,” Zac Taylor...
Report: Indy Turns Down Chance to Host AFC Championship
The league will have to keep looking for a possible neutral site host after a popular suggestion opted to pass on the game.
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
23 teams converging at Mosley for wrestling tourney Friday and Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley wrestling is looking ahead to a big event set for Redfern Gym Friday and Saturday. It’s an annual wrestling tournament, with more than 20 teams, from our area and beyond, converging on the school’s Redfern Gym. Jeff Skipper is Mosley’s wrestling head coach.
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
Report: NFL Is Considering Unprecedented Change To Playoffs
In light of the suspended Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is reportedly considering an unprecedented change to this year's playoffs. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL is looking to not resume the Bills-Bengals game. That, of course, impacts playoff seeding. As a result, ...
