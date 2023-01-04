ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Foster needed for healing neglect case

Submitted News

The gift of life isn’t always a pleasant one – but there is always the hope of change.

When it comes to animals, it always takes the compassion and intervention of a human to turn their lives into ones of prospective happiness. This was the case with Sissy, a severely neglected one-year-old chihuahua mix.

On December 8, Adams County Humane Agent Meghann Fast was called to a scene regarding dogs living in an abandoned hoarding situation. At the scene, along with two other dogs, she discovered tiny, timid Sissy, and it was apparent there was something wrong with her front legs. Her left leg dangled, a gruesome mess, and the right leg bowed unnaturally. At the shelter, as staff attempted to stabilize her left leg, it was clear it was broken, and staff feared it would have to be amputated.

On December 30, at her veterinary appointment, which would determine the outcome of her leg, the x-rays revealed a horrible backstory. Her bowed leg was an old break that had been left to heal on its own – even more grisly, the break was in the same location as her left. It was clear that whatever caused this injury happened before.

Her prognosis, however, was hopeful – her left leg would not be amputated, but Sissy would need continued care.

Her first year of life was hard, possibly unspeakable. Sissy needs continued hope that life can be better. She needs care, comfort, and a loving home to heal. Will you open your home to foster Sissy?

Call the Adams County Humane Society at (937) 544-8585.

People's Defender

Howard R. McCoy

Howard R. McCoy, 77 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his residence. Howard was born on February 3, 19
PEEBLES, OH
