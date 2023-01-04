Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Link forecasted to service 120,000 in 1st year
STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Link is forecasted to serve 120,000 people in its first year, said Raymond Suarez, project manager and executive director of South Shore Transit Management. The South Shore microtransit application has been operating since July 22 thanks to the funding from 20 organizations, businesses, and agencies...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Beverly Anderson
Bev was born in Orange County in 1952 and died on December 21, 2022, in Gardnerville. She moved to Tahoe in 1989, from Portland Oregon, where she and her former husband, Robert Bainton, owned several seafood restaurants. During her years here, she took in all Tahoe had to offer, from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Thomas Warren Schwindeman
Thomas was born in South Lake Tahoe, California, on February 6th, 1986. Thomas passed away on December 25th 2022. Thomas is survived by his mother, Julie Schwindeman, Jasmine (sister) and Jahn Jacobson, Niece Cora Jacobson, Aunt Sue Vradenberg, Uncle Douglas and Karen Broemmer, Aunt Paula and Cousin Nadine Schwindeman and Cousins Hector and Kasadid Broemmer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Great celebration’: 21st Tahoe Adventure Film Festival returns
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Adventure Film festival is returning to Bally’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Jan. 7, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the films beginning at 7:30. The popular festival sells out every year and brings together the outdoor adventure community to view the industry’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
DRI leading $5 million regional climate adaption project
RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Company’s Buzzy Bear
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. If Wheaties is still the breakfast of champions, then where does...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton closes year with more than $800k in grants supporting health, well-being
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local health care through philanthropy, the Barton Health Foundation has reported a total of $811,000 in grants awarded throughout 2022. These grants, made possible through generous donations, directly support the health of the Lake Tahoe community. “As we reflect...
