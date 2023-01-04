RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO