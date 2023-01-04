ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Link forecasted to service 120,000 in 1st year

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Link is forecasted to serve 120,000 people in its first year, said Raymond Suarez, project manager and executive director of South Shore Transit Management. The South Shore microtransit application has been operating since July 22 thanks to the funding from 20 organizations, businesses, and agencies...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Beverly Anderson

Bev was born in Orange County in 1952 and died on December 21, 2022, in Gardnerville. She moved to Tahoe in 1989, from Portland Oregon, where she and her former husband, Robert Bainton, owned several seafood restaurants. During her years here, she took in all Tahoe had to offer, from...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella

A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Thomas Warren Schwindeman

Thomas was born in South Lake Tahoe, California, on February 6th, 1986. Thomas passed away on December 25th 2022. Thomas is survived by his mother, Julie Schwindeman, Jasmine (sister) and Jahn Jacobson, Niece Cora Jacobson, Aunt Sue Vradenberg, Uncle Douglas and Karen Broemmer, Aunt Paula and Cousin Nadine Schwindeman and Cousins Hector and Kasadid Broemmer.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

DRI leading $5 million regional climate adaption project

RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy