Osceola County, FL

WESH

WESH

Deputies: 1 injured in shooting at high school in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, a teenager was taken to the hospital and he remains in stable condition. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave this update on Twitter Friday: "The campus has...
WESH

Police: Man facing charges after Orange County bank robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, a bank in Orange County was robbed, and the sheriff's office said a suspect is now in custody. Just after 10 a.m., a robbery at a TrustCo Bank on East Colonial Drive was reported. According to the Orlando Police Department, the suspect, later...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County firefighters put out car fire on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters extinguished a car fire in Altamonte Springs on Thursday. Fire crews responded to the fire on Interstate 4 near mile marker 91 around 5 p.m. The Seminole County Fire Department said it was a “quick stop,” and there were no injuries....
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot dead in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was discovered shot dead in Orange County Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive just before 7 a.m. for a report of a man down. "Three...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
ORLANDO, FL

