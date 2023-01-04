Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies: 1 person taken to hospital after shooting at high school in Orange County
Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, one person was transported to the hospital. There's a large police presence in the area. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect. WESH 2 will bring you...
WESH
Orlando police: Man was robbed, killed for 'meaningless item' while leaving work
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video of Orlando police arresting Nicholas Anderson, he seems vaguely interested in his upcoming trip to the Orange County Jail. The 18-year-old is accused of killing a man, shooting him for nothing more than the meager possessions the victim was carrying in a bag.
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
WESH
Lakeland police say mother intentionally drove into lake, killing herself and 2 sons
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland now believe a car crash that killed a mother and two children happened intentionally. The Lakeland Police Department said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora drove her vehicle with her two sons, ages 4 and 9 in tow, into Lake Wire last week. She apparently was...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested after deputies said he killed his pregnant girlfriend. Orange County deputies have charged Pierre Floriant, 41, with the murder of Joanna Gomes-Simo, 29 and the death of her unborn child. Officials said the death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday...
WESH
Deputies: 1 injured in shooting at high school in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, a teenager was taken to the hospital and he remains in stable condition. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave this update on Twitter Friday: "The campus has...
WESH
Car crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a Wendy's Friday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., a car that rolled down a hill hit a Wendy's located in the area of West State Road 434 and Wekiva Springs Road. There were two people inside...
WESH
Police: Man facing charges after Orange County bank robbery
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, a bank in Orange County was robbed, and the sheriff's office said a suspect is now in custody. Just after 10 a.m., a robbery at a TrustCo Bank on East Colonial Drive was reported. According to the Orlando Police Department, the suspect, later...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
WESH
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
WESH
Person of interest in killings of Mount Dora couple booked in Lake County jail
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The person of interest in the killings of an older Mount Dora couple is back in Florida. Fifty-year-old Vickie Williams is in the Lake County jail Friday night. She's expected to have her first appearance before a judge Saturday. Darryl and Sharon Getman were found...
Family shaken after 27 bullets hit home during the night
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales family was left terrified after bullets came flying into their home in the middle of the night. Polk County deputies say they collected 37 bullets scattered around the property and 27 of them hit the home. It all happened Monday around 3...
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Seminole County firefighters put out car fire on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters extinguished a car fire in Altamonte Springs on Thursday. Fire crews responded to the fire on Interstate 4 near mile marker 91 around 5 p.m. The Seminole County Fire Department said it was a “quick stop,” and there were no injuries....
WESH
Man found shot dead in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was discovered shot dead in Orange County Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive just before 7 a.m. for a report of a man down. "Three...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
WESH
80-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Orange County
PINE HILLS, Fla. — An 80-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Orange County on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 8 p.m. in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Alhambra Drive. Officials say a Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on...
WESH
Motorcyclist charged with DUI manslaughter for Titusville crash that killed passenger, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police arrested and charged a man Wednesday for a crash that they say killed his own passenger. The deadly crash happened in May 2022 on South Washington Avenue near the Riveredge Drive Intersection. Tyler Zimmerman, 26, of Cocoa, is accused of driving under the influence while...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
WESH
2 children hurt when gunmen 'shot up the wrong house,' Polk County sheriff says
Three people were shot early Monday morning in unincorporated Lake Wales including a 12, 14, and 19-year-old during a pair of drive-by shootings that took place 17 minutes apart. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the first drive-by shooting took place around 2:52 a.m. in the Highland Park Manor subdivision...
