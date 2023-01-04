ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently

It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thevillagesun.com

PACT impact: Privatization fears at Lower East Side public housing

BY MARIA MONICA FERNANDEZ | A complex managed as public housing on the Lower East Side is on its way to being transferred to private management, which has neighbors fearful of rent increases or even evictions. A few weeks ago, residents of Seward Park Extension, which includes two buildings, received...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAL

Rolled over truck cleared on Brooklyn Queens Expressway

KINGS COUNTY, N.Y. — A rolled over truck shut down the Brooklyn Queens Expressway for hours on Friday. The eastbound lanes of I-278/Brooklyn Queens Expressway were shut down between Exit 32B Union Ave and Exit 33 Humboldt St. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is returning to...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed

Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
GREENWICH, CT
CBS New York

Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem council member petitions state to stop truck depot

NEW YORK - Some Central Harlem community members are still hoping to stop a truck depot from opening on West 145th Street.The developer wanted to rezone the site for mixed-income apartments, but faced pushback. Now, his current plan could still be in jeopardy."Gentrification is the new segregation," yelled one protester as neighbors rallied in the rain Tuesday outside the site where the vacant lots transform before their eyes.Developer Bruce Teitelbaum went from proposing a green energy district to perpetuating pollution through extra exhaust."We should never have to choose between being displaced by a developer or being poisoned by the developer,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

