FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials: Lack of water pressure made it difficult to fight flames at Peekskill condo complex
Officials say when first responders got to the Hillcrest Park Condominium they had a lack of water pressure inside the building, which made it difficult to fight the flames.
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
pix11.com
Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently
It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
NY1
'We've turned pain into purpose': Bronx BP says progress made since Twin Parks fire
Monday will mark one year since a fire at a Bronx apartment complex claimed the lives of 17 people, including five children. On Jan. 9, 2022, a fire sparked by an electric space heater inside a second-floor apartment at the Twin Parks North West apartment complex quickly escalated to one of the worst tragedies in Bronx history.
Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
Several school buses catch on fire in the Bronx
It happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Oak Point Avenue in Hunts Point.
News 12
Statement from New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development on legislation and fire safety
As part of a News 12 Investigates story, Katelynn Ulrich reached out to the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development to discuss recent legislation passed on self-closing doors and fire safety. Below is a response from their spokesperson:. Regarding legislation:. A lot has changed related to the...
thevillagesun.com
PACT impact: Privatization fears at Lower East Side public housing
BY MARIA MONICA FERNANDEZ | A complex managed as public housing on the Lower East Side is on its way to being transferred to private management, which has neighbors fearful of rent increases or even evictions. A few weeks ago, residents of Seward Park Extension, which includes two buildings, received...
WGAL
Rolled over truck cleared on Brooklyn Queens Expressway
KINGS COUNTY, N.Y. — A rolled over truck shut down the Brooklyn Queens Expressway for hours on Friday. The eastbound lanes of I-278/Brooklyn Queens Expressway were shut down between Exit 32B Union Ave and Exit 33 Humboldt St. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is returning to...
Woman, 38, found dead inside apartment at Bronx NYCHA housing complex
The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman found inside a Bronx housing complex last month, according to authorities.
MTA plans to make major changes to Brooklyn bus routes
The project has been on pause for about a year and a half, according to the MTA. They say they have plans to transform bus service in the borough dramatically, with a plan to remove some bus stops in the hopes of increasing bus route efficiency.
Commercial Observer
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
The developers who tried to build the massive Astoria Cove project are in a legal tangle with New York City. Mayor Eric Adams launched a lawsuit against Alma Realty for alleged code violations that lead to unsafe living conditions in 13 buildings the landlord owns, the mayor’s office announced Friday.
News 12
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed
Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
Victim kicked, slashed during dispute outside Manhattan fast food joint, attacker sought
Police are looking to identify a suspect sought in an violent attack outside of a Manhattan chicken joint last week, authorities said.
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
Harlem council member petitions state to stop truck depot
NEW YORK - Some Central Harlem community members are still hoping to stop a truck depot from opening on West 145th Street.The developer wanted to rezone the site for mixed-income apartments, but faced pushback. Now, his current plan could still be in jeopardy."Gentrification is the new segregation," yelled one protester as neighbors rallied in the rain Tuesday outside the site where the vacant lots transform before their eyes.Developer Bruce Teitelbaum went from proposing a green energy district to perpetuating pollution through extra exhaust."We should never have to choose between being displaced by a developer or being poisoned by the developer,"...
News 12
Firefighters rescue trapped resident as flames destroy Peekskill condo building
A condo building in Peekskill was completely destroyed by fire overnight, leaving at least 20 people homeless. Fire officials say the flames broke out just before 2 a.m. at Building No. 3 of the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Rolling Way and has since become a two-alarm fire. Peekskill Fire Chief...
