ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Flickering cell phone helped rescue hiker in Pearl City

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UZPQ_0k2VoSYJ00

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — When we go on hikes, it is always a good idea to ensure that our cell phone battery is fully charged and that we have an extra backup battery in case we get lost.

One hiker who got lost on Pearl City’s Mānana Ridge Trail can attest to this.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that they rescued a male aged 43 who had become lost on the trail.

He had been hiking for eight hours and became lost after the sun set.

According to HFD, he called 911 at 7:06 p.m. but only had a 40 percent charge on his phone.

Since HFD needs the phone for its geolocation as well as to use as a means of locating lost hikers in the dark, HFD had to work fast.

They assessed the risk of an aerial rescue and determined that it was safe.

HFD then instructed the lost hiker to use his phone’s light to show them where he was located in the ridge trail.

HFD said they located him by 7:42 p.m. After HFD assessed his physical condition and found that he had no injuries, they airlifted him to a nearby safe zone by 8:11 p.m.

HFD provided a few safety tips for when we decide to enjoy the myriad hikes that O’ahu has to offer.

When going on a long hike, begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need.

Remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Police investigation continues after shooting altercation in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are conducting an investigation in Waikiki late Friday night. Witnesses report multiple gunshots sounds in the area, and tell KHON2 News that a man was injured on Lewers Street in Waikiki, shortly after 10pm Friday. Another witness said the victim was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light

A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy