The Woodstock Fire Department hopes better living quarters will improve conditions, allowing for well-rested paramedics and the ability to attract new recruits. While the firefighters are volunteers, the paramedics in Woodstock are paid professionals and mostly come from other towns, so they need living quarters for the diverse shifts they’re called upon to serve. Currently in the town, that space is less than ideal.

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO