Recalling the night a high school basketball team sought shelter from the storm
The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the January issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.
Feed your reading resolutions with these bookish Ulster County events
Join historian Bill Merchant for a talk about the exploitation of marginalized workers on the D&H Canal. Discuss the New York Times bestseller depicting the near-future of climate change, The Ministry for the Future. Mon. Jan 9. Elting Book Club. Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 4pm. This week’s...
Woodstock aims to lure and retain healthcare professionals with “top-notch living quarters”
The Woodstock Fire Department hopes better living quarters will improve conditions, allowing for well-rested paramedics and the ability to attract new recruits. While the firefighters are volunteers, the paramedics in Woodstock are paid professionals and mostly come from other towns, so they need living quarters for the diverse shifts they’re called upon to serve. Currently in the town, that space is less than ideal.
Dry Fly Coffee roastery & café opens at Zer0 Place in New Paltz
Why is New Paltz’s latest gourmet coffee emporium named after a doohickey used to catch trout? How did a former chef at the legendary La Côte Basque end up baking bread and roasting beans for rail-trail joggers and cyclists upstate? And what does all of this have to do with a community temple to sustainability and zero emissions, anyway?
Family-friendly events in Ulster County, Jan 4 – Jan 10
It’s hard to find things to do with your offspring around this time of year, so we scoured the county to find you some options. Enjoy a few picture books followed by crafts and music. Story Time with Natalie. Woodstock Library • 10:30am. Cool stories, music crafts and...
Disco Skate at Kiwanis Ice Arena this Saturday benefits house fire victims
Hockey moms, like their sports-professional counterparts of any sex, kick butt when necessary. Here in the mid-Hudson, the go-to place for adult women who like to play hockey for fun is the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties. It’s the home base for three USA Hockey Association teams: the coed Mustangs, the Fillies for youths and the Nightmares for women. “We’re a horse town,” notes Tina Dierna with regard to the team names.
Plattekill man dead of multiple gunshot wounds, found by police outside his home
After receiving a report of a “person deceased outside a residence” on Campbell Drive Extension, New York State Police reported discovering a 41-year-old Plattekill man dead of “multiple gunshot wounds” outside the home in which he resided. The incident occurred on Mon., Jan. 2. Neighbors told...
After IDA approval, Zinc8 “is anxious to get on with”
After a presentation on December 21, the board of the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency (UCIDA) unanimously approved a preliminary inducement resolution for Zinc8’s energy-solutions project. The next step will be the scheduling of a public hearing. An energy storage system based on zinc batteries is the main technology...
