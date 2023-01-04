ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner shares update after critical snow plow injury while helping family member

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbLf5_0k2VoPu800

(NEXSTAR) – After suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a Nevada snow plow accident over the weekend, Jeremy Renner has spoken out for the first time on Tuesday.

In a short post to Instagram, the 51-year-old “Avengers” star wrote , “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

He also shared a selfie from his hospital bed that showed injuries to the left side of his face.

A representative for Renner said the actor was in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit on Monday after undergoing surgery at a Reno, Nevada hospital.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal that Renner had been helping a stranded vehicle outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain. Renner was then run over by his own vehicle.

Doctors weigh in on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s injury

The Washoe County sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday that deputies responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway at about 9 a.m. Sunday before Renner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference , Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained the Mt. Rose Highway was closed at the time of the incident. Authorities have determined Renner’s personal vehicle was being driven by a family member when it became stuck in the snow near his home.

Renner used his Pisten Bully snowcat, a large piece of snow-clearing machinery commonly used to groom snow trails, to tow his stuck vehicle. As he had reportedly done in the past, Balaam said Renner was using the snowcat to clear the roadway for his neighbors.

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

After getting his vehicle out of the snow, the actor got out of the snowcat to speak with his family member, Balaam said, but the machinery then began to roll.

Authorities believe Renner then tried to climb back into the driver’s seat of the snowcat. He then appeared to be run over by the machine, Balaam explained, noting that a witness reported seeing Renner get into the vehicle, but didn’t see him again until the snowcat came to a stop against a nearby snowbank.

The intense snowfall in the area did delay emergency responders but neighbors did rush to help Renner, Balaam said.

“At this point in the investigation, we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” Balaam said Tuesday. Investigators are now analyzing the Pisten Bully to determine if there were any mechanical failures that caused it to roll.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Balaam.

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is also an honorary deputy sheriff, Balaam said Tuesday.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man arrested for statutory rape in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a man on a statutory rape charge on Wednesday, January 4. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. They said Marqabious Markees Hughes, 19, of Greenwood, was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Hughes was booked […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
JACKSON, MS
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident

Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
RENO, NV
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy