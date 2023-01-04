ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Health’s new simulation lab to build nurse & CNA skills

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new lab at Lee Health is now open for nurses and CNA’s to enhance their skills.

The simulation lab is an innovative training experience equipped with the sights and sounds of a room in the ICU, but it’s not in the ICU. It’s the simulation lab at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

“Even in our simulated environment your body reacts as if you are in it,” said Susan Davis Resuscitation Education Program Manager at Lee Health. “You always want to be as prepared as you can for the worst case scenario and cardiac arrest is that.”

The national average arrival time for the critical care team is about 4 minutes, so this training is crucial.

Traci Grove, Simulation Education Coordinator for the health system has been in the field for over 10 years. Constantly she says people ask what is the point of simulation training? “I always say ‘we sim some to harm none,'” she said.

This lab is designed to implement real world scenarios like a patient going into cardiac arrest.

Through the cameras in the room, the two way mirror and microphones to communicate, it’s a safe and non-judgemental environment. “We work together as a team to provide the experience before we get out to the floors,” said Grove.

The lab is critical because it can be used by anyone involved with patient care.

Grove says, “they can practice different skills, they can practice complex scenarios or those maybe low frequency yet high risk situations.”

For example, being able to think on your feet.

Grove said that repetitive nature is so important for muscle memory. It not only increases confidence but also competents and knowing any healthcare provider can take care of patients and provide safe high quality care.

After the simulation, it’s time to break it down in the debrief room.

Davis says, “we’ll go in there and do the drill with three people and do the hot debrief the good the bad the ugly like we did in that room and then we come in here and give feedback from everybody else that was watching.”

The reason? There’s always room for improvement.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

