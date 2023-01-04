Read full article on original website
Garden Grove now accepting online applications for police positions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 30, 2023. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join. Job openings for full-time and part-time positions include:. Police Recruit. Police Recruit – Academy Enrolled. Police Officer – Academy Trained...
Dahle Bulosan named City of Irvine Director of Administrative Services
After a national recruitment, seasoned finance professional Dahle Bulosan has been named Director of Administrative Services for the City of Irvine. Bulosan has more than 23 years of progressive finance experience and is joining Irvine from the City of Huntington Beach, where for the past 16 years, he’s held several key finance positions, including Chief Financial Officer.
Andrew Do to hold meet-and-greet event in Los Alamitos
Meet your new County Supervisor! Join Supervisor Andrew Do for a Los Alamitos Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided. This event will be held at Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Supervisor...
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale announces auditions in Orange County
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in the alto, tenor and bass sections for entry in the ensemble’s 2023-24 season. (The choir’s soprano section is currently balanced.) Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/. The audition application is brief, and there is no cost to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 pm on January 25, 2023. Singers must possess a high level of musical and vocal ability, and experience in ensemble singing is essential. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
Visit Newport Beach Kicks-Off Superbowl Tourism Campaign for Arizona Residents
Visit Newport Beach – the city’s visitor’s bureau – has always been creative when it comes to tapping into new tourism markets. Several years ago, Visit Newport Beach had a large truck with glass walls roam London. Inside the truck was a beach scene complete with lounge chairs and a harbor backdrop where locals could take selfies and enter to win a trip to Newport Beach.
Annual Candlelight Concert Raises $3.1 Million to Benefit Segerstrom Center Initiatives
Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert to benefit Segerstrom Center for the Arts were swept away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980s New York elegance on Friday, December 2. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby...
Looking Ahead: New Mayor Chris Duncan Seeks Tangible Progress in 2023
After two new councilmembers joined the dais in December 2022 following the departure of San Clemente Councilmembers Laura Ferguson and Kathy Ward, Chris Duncan was tapped as the city’s next mayor. Duncan—a lawyer, husband and father of three children now in his third year on the council—spoke with San...
Chance Theater is proud to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.
Neighborhood meetings set for this month in Santa Ana
Santa Ana has over 50 neighborhood associations. Not all of them are active but the ones noted below are holding community meetings on a regular basis. Also note that the organization called Com-Link is a regular meeting of all the neighborhood leaders in Santa Ana. Anyone is welcome to attend the Com-Link meetings.
Let the City of Santa Ana know what your traffic priorities are
The City of Santa Ana is undertaking a project called Santa Ana Vision Zero (SAVZ) that involves a citywide traffic safety evaluation. What is Vision Zero? It’s a worldwide effort to eliminate traffic fatalities & serious injuries. SAVZ project will analyze traffic collisions, identify contributing factors or patterns, recommend improvements, develop cost estimates and prioritization for improvements, and create preliminary drawings that can be used for a next phase: grant pursuits to fund final design and construction.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 7, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. A chance of rain will be possible early next...
Pilots take flight to make a special delivery at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
Airline pilots from Alaska, Delta, and United Airlines gathered to lift the spirits of patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach as part of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) chapter of Pilots for Kids – an international organization dedicated to helping hospitalized patients by visiting and distributing toys and hope.
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on January 10, 2023
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 10. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68682/72. The study session will begin at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Agenda items include:. A construction contract award to Signal...
Design Review Subcommittee Analyzes Potential North Beach Boutique Hotel
The latest step in the process of establishing a new development at the northwest corner of Avenida Pico and El Camino Real came during the most recent San Clemente Design Review Subcommittee meeting as members discussed The Gallery boutique hotel. Since April 2015, the property at 1801 N. El Camino...
Free self-service sandbags available from the City of Santa Ana
7 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day (including weekends) For additional information, please contact Public Works Agency Dispatch at (714) 647-3380 or e-mail PWADispatch@santa-ana.org between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. To report downed trees, flooding and debris directly from your phone, please download the mySantaAna app at www.santa-ana.org/residents/mysantaana-app.
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
Would a toll lane on the 5 Freeway help reduce Orange County traffic?
Caltrans District 12 wants to know if local Orange County drivers would support a toll lane on the 5 Freeway. Currently a portion of that freeway has a carpool lane. Here is what Caltrans posted on Twitter: “Do you drive the I-5? Your voice matters, take our Equity Community Survey today! Share how proposed changes to the I-5 could impact and benefit your day-to-day life, so that Caltrans District 12 can make recommendations to improve the project.”
Sandbags available for residents at Costa Mesa City Hall
As a big winter storm approaches, Costa Mesa and the region, the city’s maintenance service crews have made sandbags available at City Hall in case of flooding. Sand bags are available for free to Costa Mesa residents in the southeast corner of the City Hall parking lot at 77 Fair Drive. The location is self-service and bringing your own shovel is suggested as supplies could be limited. The number of sandbags is limited to 15 sandbags per household.
Lunar New Year celebration at the MainPlace Mall set for Jan. 21
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to ring in the Year of the Rabbit with an extra-special Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, January 21st, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature an array of cultural activities and performances...
Irvine theft suspect used stolen credit cards in Santa Ana
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly took a bag and backpack from a vehicle on New Year’s Eve in the residential area off of Kelvin. The suspect later used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases in...
