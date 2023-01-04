ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gallagher releases statement on start of Newsom’s second term

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on the beginning of Gov. Newsom’s second term:. “California needs a new direction. In Gov. Newsom’s first term, homelessness and crime exploded, utility bills and gas prices have skyrocketed, California’s water crisis deepened, students struggled in failing schools and wildfires continued to destroy our forests and towns.
Assessing California’s climate policies—The 2022 Scoping Plan update

The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. Assessing California’s Climate Policies—The 2022 Scoping Plan Update. California has established statutory goals for reducing statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including a target of at least 40 percent below the 1990 level by 2030. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) must develop a plan for meeting this goal, and update this Scoping Plan every five years. In this brief, we evaluate CARB’s recently adopted plan for meeting the state’s 2030 goals.
Attorney General Bonta warns against illegal price gouging amidst winter storms

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
New report shows Hispanics face rising scrutiny by police in California

(The Center Square) - The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA) released its sixth report on issues of police profiling. Whites and Blacks were a shrinking share of those stopped by police while the Hispanic share of stops grew 9% since the 2021 report. Blacks remained the most likely to be searched, detained and handcuffed after a stop by wide margins. Blacks were also the most likely to face use of force by police and the group most likely to face no action at all after a stop. ...
Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free

LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Visit Newport Beach Kicks-Off Superbowl Tourism Campaign for Arizona Residents

Visit Newport Beach – the city’s visitor’s bureau – has always been creative when it comes to tapping into new tourism markets. Several years ago, Visit Newport Beach had a large truck with glass walls roam London. Inside the truck was a beach scene complete with lounge chairs and a harbor backdrop where locals could take selfies and enter to win a trip to Newport Beach.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California

A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
Boy, 2, dies after tree falls onto home during powerful California storm

A 2-year-old boy was among at least two people killed as a storm swept through California, knocking down trees, flooding streets and leaving thousands in the dark. The child, who has not been publicly identified, was sitting on a living room couch Wednesday evening when the tree crashed through the roof of the mobile home in Occidental, "pinning or landing" on top of him, a Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago.
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 people

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Andrew PARKER is a “high-risk” parole violator. Parker is described as a 27-year-old Black male, born April 8, 1995. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Parker has prior arrests for robbery and firearms violations.
8 Family Members Found Dead From Apparent Gunshot Wounds Inside Utah Home

Eight people, including five minors, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in southwestern Utah, with authorities discovering the bodies after conducting a welfare check. Per NBC News, the bodies were found inside a home in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and authorities believed...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
