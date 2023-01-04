Read full article on original website
Gallagher releases statement on start of Newsom’s second term
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on the beginning of Gov. Newsom’s second term:. “California needs a new direction. In Gov. Newsom’s first term, homelessness and crime exploded, utility bills and gas prices have skyrocketed, California’s water crisis deepened, students struggled in failing schools and wildfires continued to destroy our forests and towns.
Assessing California’s climate policies—The 2022 Scoping Plan update
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. Assessing California’s Climate Policies—The 2022 Scoping Plan Update. California has established statutory goals for reducing statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including a target of at least 40 percent below the 1990 level by 2030. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) must develop a plan for meeting this goal, and update this Scoping Plan every five years. In this brief, we evaluate CARB’s recently adopted plan for meeting the state’s 2030 goals.
Attorney General Bonta warns against illegal price gouging amidst winter storms
California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
New report shows Hispanics face rising scrutiny by police in California
(The Center Square) - The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA) released its sixth report on issues of police profiling. Whites and Blacks were a shrinking share of those stopped by police while the Hispanic share of stops grew 9% since the 2021 report. Blacks remained the most likely to be searched, detained and handcuffed after a stop by wide margins. Blacks were also the most likely to face use of force by police and the group most likely to face no action at all after a stop. ...
After 32 years in prison, woman released with help from new CA law, nonprofit legal aid
Ranza Marshall spent 32 years behind bars for participating in an armed robbery that left a store owner shot, but she was not the one who pulled the trigger.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free
LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Visit Newport Beach Kicks-Off Superbowl Tourism Campaign for Arizona Residents
Visit Newport Beach – the city’s visitor’s bureau – has always been creative when it comes to tapping into new tourism markets. Several years ago, Visit Newport Beach had a large truck with glass walls roam London. Inside the truck was a beach scene complete with lounge chairs and a harbor backdrop where locals could take selfies and enter to win a trip to Newport Beach.
Woman’s mysterious death remains unsolved. The California Department of Justice has no answers
Johnny Matthews said he had “false hope” in November that a major Sacramento Bee investigation into his sister’s death might kick loose a lead and fuel a breakthrough in the case. At the very least, he thought the series might prompt an update from California Department of...
What we know about the 6 people who died in Northern California storms this week
Two major storms have pummeled California over the past week and led to at least six deaths. The first storm began New Year’s Eve, causing floods and toppling trees; the second storm began Wednesday and caused serious damage in the Bay Area. Here’s what we know about the six...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California
A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
SoCalGas triples contribution to Gas Assistance Fund to help customers impacted by historically high natural gas prices
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced a $1 million contribution to the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bills beginning Jan. 17. Customers will be facing bills that could be double or higher compared to last year’s winter bills. The high bills...
Boy, 2, dies after tree falls onto home during powerful California storm
A 2-year-old boy was among at least two people killed as a storm swept through California, knocking down trees, flooding streets and leaving thousands in the dark. The child, who has not been publicly identified, was sitting on a living room couch Wednesday evening when the tree crashed through the roof of the mobile home in Occidental, "pinning or landing" on top of him, a Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Andrew PARKER is a “high-risk” parole violator. Parker is described as a 27-year-old Black male, born April 8, 1995. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Parker has prior arrests for robbery and firearms violations.
Machete-wielding California man who held 12-year-old, attacked deputies is shot and killed
Deputies in Riverside County, California, shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself in a home with his girlfriend's 12-year-old child and a machete.
8 Family Members Found Dead From Apparent Gunshot Wounds Inside Utah Home
Eight people, including five minors, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in southwestern Utah, with authorities discovering the bodies after conducting a welfare check. Per NBC News, the bodies were found inside a home in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and authorities believed...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
