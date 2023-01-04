Read full article on original website
Related
City of Beaumont downtown development committee hoping for high turnout at next week's meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont downtown development committee are inviting the community to share their thoughts on how to promote growth in the heart of the city during an upcoming meeting. The meeting takes place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton ISD school board fails to pass 4-day school week proposal
The vote failed 3-3, with one board member abstaining. The school board will reconsider other calendar options at a future meeting.
12newsnow.com
Students, parents tour Oak Forest Elementary in Vidor before grand opening Monday
Since 2017, Oak Forest students have been learning in portable buildings. The original campus was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
Longtime NAACP leader, Pastor Michael Cooper announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime NAACP-Beaumont chapter leader and pastor says he will be running for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. Michael Cooper announced his run Thursday at the R.C. Miller Memorial Library in Beaumont. Cooper is pastor for The Church of I Am. He says he wants to "paint...
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
Longtime Port Neches Police Department K9 Officer is retiring
PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches K9 Officer is hanging up his harness this week. Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service, according to a PNPD Facebook post. The department says that they are sad to see him go, but...
12newsnow.com
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial silences Port Neches-Groves with 64-29 win
The Titans improve to 16-8 on the season and 2-1 in district. The Indians are 12-7 overall and 1-2 in district play.
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputy receives minor injuries after woman mistakenly shoots through door Wednesday morning
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Just before 9 a.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a report of...
kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
Lamar University blocks TikTok on campus due to Texas Gov's ban of app use by state agencies
BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, Lamar University will be implementing the Governor’s statewide ban against the use of TikTok by state agencies. In Late 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued a ban of the social media site TikTok to all state agencies. The directive called for immediate ban of...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects in Vinton
The Vinton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects who were believed to be involved in recent thefts at local businesses. Anyone with information can submit it to the Vinton Police Department by following this link.
KFDM-TV
Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door
ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
KFDM-TV
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
therecordlive.com
Entergy helps local agencies provide food
Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
Comments / 1