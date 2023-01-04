ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12newsnow.com

Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
KFDM-TV

Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door

ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Entergy helps local agencies provide food

Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

