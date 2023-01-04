If you’re trying to drink less alcohol or maybe quit altogether, reaching your goals can be tough. “I feel like the holidays can be really hard for people,” said Elise Sullivan, a family doctor at Memorial Regional Health’s medical clinic. “For patients who are trying to control their alcohol intake, we see a cycle. The holidays are often a trigger. Drinking is part of a lot of celebrations, and there’s increased social pressure to drink.”

CRAIG, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO