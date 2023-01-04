Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Senior Social Center annual membership drive
The Senior Social Center is hosting a free annual membership drive from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 20, offering a chance for the center to share accomplishments from the past year, and get feedback from community members on events and activities for the upcoming year. The event is free to the public...
Craig Daily Press
A change in ownership marks a new era for Carelli’s in Craig
A Craig landmark for more than 20 years, Carelli’s Italian restaurant began a new era Dec. 23 when it was purchased by Anthony and Kim Teeter. The Teeters aim to uphold the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere while bringing in a few fresh ideas based on Anthony’s cooking and food expertise along with his New York Italian heritage.
Craig Daily Press
Craig City Market reopens following unexpected closure earlier this week
The self-checkout lanes were in high demand as the City Market in Craig reopened on Thursday, Jan. 5, after part of its roof collapsed and closed the grocery store earlier this week. City Market closed abruptly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with a sign posted on the grocery store’s front door...
Craig Daily Press
Memorial Regional Health: Alcohol intake, when more has become too much
If you’re trying to drink less alcohol or maybe quit altogether, reaching your goals can be tough. “I feel like the holidays can be really hard for people,” said Elise Sullivan, a family doctor at Memorial Regional Health’s medical clinic. “For patients who are trying to control their alcohol intake, we see a cycle. The holidays are often a trigger. Drinking is part of a lot of celebrations, and there’s increased social pressure to drink.”
Craig Daily Press
Crane Conservation Coalition holding scholarship contest for Routt, Moffat county high school seniors￼
The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is holding a Crane-Inspired Creative Arts Scholarship Contest and invites all Moffat and Routt county high school seniors to participate. Submissions must be original artwork inspired by the Rocky Mountain population of greater Sandhill Crane. This year, the contest offers two categories:. Written arts: a...
Craig Daily Press
Craig City Market aims to reopen by the end of the week, company says
Kroger representatives confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 4, that the Craig City Market was closed due to roof damage and said they expect the store to reopen by the end of the week. City Market closed on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, after a sign was posted on the grocery store’s front door saying it would be closed for the rest of the day due to a roof issue. The store remained closed on Wednesday.
