Phoenix, AZ

Woman, teen hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman and teenager in Buckeye have been hospitalized after being attacked by their family dogs, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said they responded to the incident near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue at 4 p.m. The woman told officers that after the attack...
Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
Families find closure after 16 veterans, spouses laid to rest in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The remains of more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest Wednesday in a special ceremony at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery in North Phoenix. The remains of the 14 Veterans and two spouses of veterans were identified by the Missing in America Veterans Recovery Program, a nonprofit that works with state agencies and private funeral homes to search for veterans who were previously unidentified.
Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes

These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad

"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
Phoenix man dies in jail after arrest, family files lawsuit

PHOENIX — The family of Phoenix man who died in a Maricopa County jail two years ago has filed a lawsuit, alleging police officers used unreasonable force during his arrest. The suit filed last Friday in federal court seeks unspecified general and punitive damages. The Arizona Republic reports 31-year-old...
Police: Weather may be a factor in causing fatal Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Investigators said they believe Sunday's stormy weather may have been a factor in causing a three-vehicle collision that killed a 72-year-old woman. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Faila Butunga, 72, was a...
