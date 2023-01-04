Read full article on original website
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
Diagnosed with a heart issue before he was born, a Valley baby is thriving after life-saving surgery
PHOENIX — As a father of two, David Habura knows the stress of being a parent. But when his unborn child was rushed into surgery with medical issues, he felt a whole new level of parental concern. “It was a numb feeling of not being able to do anything...
Woman, teen hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman and teenager in Buckeye have been hospitalized after being attacked by their family dogs, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said they responded to the incident near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue at 4 p.m. The woman told officers that after the attack...
Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
Electrical fire breaks out at Phoenix hotel for the second time this week
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel. Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out at the building.
In 2022, Phoenix firefighters responded to record-breaking 405K calls
PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix continues to grow, so has the number of calls for service the fire department has responded to. In 2022, Phoenix firefighters were called out to a record-breaking 405,290 calls. That’s the most the department has ever seen in one single year, according to data released on Thursday.
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
Families find closure after 16 veterans, spouses laid to rest in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The remains of more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest Wednesday in a special ceremony at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery in North Phoenix. The remains of the 14 Veterans and two spouses of veterans were identified by the Missing in America Veterans Recovery Program, a nonprofit that works with state agencies and private funeral homes to search for veterans who were previously unidentified.
fox10phoenix.com
Are you seeing long wait times at your pharmacy? Here are the possible reasons, according to a pharmacist
PHOENIX - Some pharmacies across the Phoenix area are experiencing longer wait times, with what may usually be a five to ten minute wait turning into waits of 45 minutes or longer. We reached out to CVS on Jan. 6, and while officials with the pharmacy chain did not go...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes
These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
Suspect detained for alleged involvement in shooting outside Gilbert restaurant
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail. Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.
abc45.com
First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad
"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
Casa Grande community remembers police officer who passed away from COVID-19
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Blue ribbons and blue lights filled the courtyard of the Casa Grande Public Safety Facility to honor one of the city's finest. Officer Jesus "Chuy" Lara, a six-year veteran with the police department, passed away from COVID-19 on Jan. 4, 2022. “We come out to...
Phoenix man dies in jail after arrest, family files lawsuit
PHOENIX — The family of Phoenix man who died in a Maricopa County jail two years ago has filed a lawsuit, alleging police officers used unreasonable force during his arrest. The suit filed last Friday in federal court seeks unspecified general and punitive damages. The Arizona Republic reports 31-year-old...
Police: Weather may be a factor in causing fatal Phoenix crash
PHOENIX — Investigators said they believe Sunday's stormy weather may have been a factor in causing a three-vehicle collision that killed a 72-year-old woman. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Faila Butunga, 72, was a...
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover $28,000 after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
