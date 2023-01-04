Bobcat Insider: MSU's Tricia Binford reflects on 300th win; Danny Sprinkle recaps first week of Big Sky play

Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Helena Capital's Talon Marsh is Montana Gatorade football player of the year
CHICAGO — A Class AA state wrestling title, a Class AA state football title, verbally committing to the Montana State Bobcats, and now the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year award for football — everything is coming up aces for Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh. According to a...
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State
BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
montanasports.com
'It put things in real perspective:' Montana State athletics reacts to Damar Hamlin injury
BOZEMAN — Suffering broken bones or torn ACLs is unfortunately a part of playing any sport, and it’s a risk that athletes knowingly take to play the game that they love. However, after the cardiac emergency that unfolded during Monday Night Football leaving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life, it’s prompted nationwide discussion — even at Montana State.
montanasports.com
Montana State skier Tilde Bångman is runner-up in classic sprints at RMISA Nordic Qualifier
HOUGHTON, Mich. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished runner-up in the women’s classic sprints at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Associations Nordic Qualifier on Wednesday morning. The race was held in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships hosted by Michigan Tech. “It's not every...
Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t
When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
This Bozeman Business Expands To New Locations
It's great to see homegrown businesses become successful and expand their reach beyond the Gallatin Valley. Montana is a place where small businesses are crucial to the sustainability and economies of towns and cities statewide. Locals prefer shopping at locally owned grocery stores, shops, and restaurants to support hard-working people.
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
Bozeman man loses fingers in firework explosion
Cameron Alverson's New Year's Eve did not go as expected when a firework exploded in his hand while he was celebrating, causing him to lose more than half of his fingers.
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
