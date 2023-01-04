Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Bond hearing postponed for man accused of ordering Young Dolph’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of planning and ordering the murder of Young Dolph will have to wait to see if he is given bond. Hernandez Govan, 43, was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Thursday, but that hearing was postponed after Govan’s lawyers requested more time.
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
Man charged with murder mistakingly released from jail, rearrested when he showed back up for court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with murder for gunning down an innocent man was arrested again after accidentally being released from jail without bond. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Gary Taylor, also known as “Lil Gary” was one of four men involved in the shooting. The...
Two men sentenced to combined 15 years on federal firearm crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis men, Daniel Kirtman and Michael Thomas, were sentenced to a combined number of 15 years in federal prison on federal firearm crimes. According to information presented in court, in Jun. 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Multi-Agency Gang Unit investigated people who were illegally possessing firearms and machine gun conversion devices.
Memphis mother frustrated after her son’s accused killer released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man killed in a shooting last month shared her pain and grief after learning her son’s accused killer was released from jail over the weekend without bond. “There must have been a glitch in the system. I mean how could they...
Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error
UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 2 men during fight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people during a fight. The shooting happened Jan. 1 in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where two men had been shot in the stomach, according to an affidavit.
Suspect charged with murder after man gunned down at Orange Mound apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed at an Orange Mound apartment community. On Dec. 5, Memphis Police responded to the Brentwood Commons apartments in Orange Mound, in the 2800 block of Eden Park Drive. They found an unresponsive man laying...
Man punches cop at Memphis elementary school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument at an elementary school left an officer with minor injuries and a parent in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. An irate parent, 39-year-old Daniel Webber, was at Graham Elementary School...
Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
One shot, killed in apartment complex on Frayser Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard. It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Don Humphrey has lived across […]
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
