Memphis, TN

Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two men sentenced to combined 15 years on federal firearm crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis men, Daniel Kirtman and Michael Thomas, were sentenced to a combined number of 15 years in federal prison on federal firearm crimes. According to information presented in court, in Jun. 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Multi-Agency Gang Unit investigated people who were illegally possessing firearms and machine gun conversion devices.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error

UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, killed in apartment complex on Frayser Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard. It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Don Humphrey has lived across […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fatim Hemraj

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
MEMPHIS, TN

