Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Young mum given just three weeks to live after giving birth has died
A mum has died at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer 19 months ago. Karyn Love, from Brisbane, Australia gave birth to her daughter Billi in May 2021 via an emergency caesarean as she was only at 29 weeks. Throughout her pregnancy, Karyn...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly
Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
BET
JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!
JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16
On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Diddy Reveals First Public Photo of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs in Christmas Family Photo
Love was definitely on the mind of the Combs family this holiday season!. Sean “Diddy” Combs reveals the first picture of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs in a family photograph posted on his social media account. In an Instagram post that was shared with his nearly 20 million followers, the Bad Boy mogul cradles his newborn daughter in his arms while smiling with his other family members.
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Tropical Babymoon
Watch: Inside Keke Palmer's Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson. Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset heading into her new chapter. "Happy new year," she captioned the...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
TODAY.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022
While the official top baby names of 2022 won't be determined by the Social Security Administration until the spring of 2023, baby naming expert Sherri Suzanne tells TODAY.com there are "names that have received consistent interest" throughout the year. "Parents continue to ask about Olivia, Ava, Evelyn and Charlotte, all...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Comments / 3