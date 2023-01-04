ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

YOUR HEALTH: Protecting the brain during heart surgery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta — the largest artery in the body. Because the aorta carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system, when it splits open, it usually means sudden death. For some patients lucky enough to make it into an operating room, surgeons are utilizing a ‘super cool-down’ of the body.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen

Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Feeling sick? Here's how to know how serious it might be.

SAN ANTONIO — You may be ready to start the new year healthy, but Influenza cases have remained higher than in previous years and health care professionals are also seeing a host of other viruses. A new strain of COVID's omicron variant is making people sick, respiratory syncytial virus...

