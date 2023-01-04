Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Beloved young coach at Devine Middle School passes away after collapsing in class
SAN ANTONIO – His playful, easygoing personality made him an easy pick to be a student’s favorite coach. But 35-year-old Jacob Sanchez was also an inspiration, a leader and an innovator that made him so likable to those he worked with at Devine Middle School. On Thursday, Sanchez...
YOUR HEALTH: Protecting the brain during heart surgery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta — the largest artery in the body. Because the aorta carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system, when it splits open, it usually means sudden death. For some patients lucky enough to make it into an operating room, surgeons are utilizing a ‘super cool-down’ of the body.
KSAT 12
Doctor weighs in on increase of respiratory tract viruses across San Antonio
San Antonio – A high number of flu cases are normal for this time of year in South Texas, but lately, doctors in San Antonio are treating and seeing more patients with RSV or COVID-19. “It’s because of the indoor activities instead of outdoor activities. It’s because…as compared to...
KSAT 12
SAPD airport officer reflects on his own near-death experience after Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest
SAN ANTONIO - – As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night, an SAPD airport officer is reflecting on the time he survived his own sudden cardiac arrest. “I saw the replays the next morning and said, ‘I’ve been there,’”...
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
KSAT 12
Fire tears through South Side home, displacing 3-generation family of KSAT intern
SAN ANTONIO – Three generations of a South Side family were displaced by a fire at their home, and are now trying to pick up the pieces. The fire broke out on Dec. 30 at a home in the 2900 block of Desague Street and involved a member of the KSAT family, intern and Texas A&M-San Antonio journalism student Sarah Cervera.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
KSAT 12
Man who lived in funeral home limo downtown attacked with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being attacked with a knife outside a downtown funeral home early Friday morning. San Antonio police say the 32-year-old told them he was homeless and had been living in a limousine parked outside M. E. Rodriguez funeral home. He says another...
KSAT 12
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
One person dead, several injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and several people have been injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on...
KSAT 12
San Antonio nightlife, business community mourns death of influential St. Mary’s bar owner
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio nightlife and live music community is mourning the loss of an influential figure on the St. Mary’s strip. Blayne Tucker, 42, died Friday morning on Dec. 30. His cause of death is unknown. Tucker was a beloved friend and co-owner of The...
KSAT 12
Fire Marshal, firefighters, EMS respond to dozens of fireworks-related incidents during New Year’s celebrations in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 3,000 fireworks-related calls were made in Bexar County during New Year’s Eve and the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, officials said Thursday. According to the Bexar County Public Information Office, Fire Dispatch answered 1,610 emergency/911 calls and 1,360 calls were made...
KENS 5
Feeling sick? Here's how to know how serious it might be.
SAN ANTONIO — You may be ready to start the new year healthy, but Influenza cases have remained higher than in previous years and health care professionals are also seeing a host of other viruses. A new strain of COVID's omicron variant is making people sick, respiratory syncytial virus...
KSAT 12
Video of grass fire at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery goes viral on TikTok
SAN ANTONIO – A video that shows a grass fire at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary is going viral on TikTok. The video, uploaded by Steve Torres on Wednesday, shows flames surrounding dozens of headstones as firefighters respond with water and shovels. As of Thursday afternoon, the 52-second...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized, pair in custody after shooting at South Side bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and two others are in custody after an altercation at a South Side bar turned into a shooting early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Thirsty’s bar in the 8900 block of...
KSAT 12
Teenager shot after fight breaks out during basketball game at North Side neighborhood court, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a teenager was shot at a North Side neighborhood basketball court late Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Copper Hill Drive, not far from Thousand Oaks and Highway 281. According to police, several...
Emaciated dog transforms into healthy pet thanks to love from family
SAN ANTONIO — A dog who was found just skin and bones has undergone an amazing transformation thanks to the loving family who adopted him. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said that at the end of October they responded to an urgent call for a pair of paper-thin pooches who needed to be rescued.
