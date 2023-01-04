SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta — the largest artery in the body. Because the aorta carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system, when it splits open, it usually means sudden death. For some patients lucky enough to make it into an operating room, surgeons are utilizing a ‘super cool-down’ of the body.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO