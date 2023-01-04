Read full article on original website
KWQC
Davenport Public Library now fine-free--plus offers many upcoming fun events and programs
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brittany Peacock, Community Outreach Supervisor with Davenport Public Library talks about the new fine-free policy and shares details about other ongoing or upcoming programs and events. Talking points include:. Formalwear Dropoff & Giveaway - The Library is accepting clean and gently used formal wear to help support...
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
KWQC
Create DIY Craft Studio
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For all DIY crafters, there is a place in downtown Muscatine that you will love. Tammy Tunis has opened Create DIY Craft Studio where you can workshop and get ideas for 32 local crafters and artisans. Create DIY Craft Studio is located at 208 West 2nd Street,...
KWQC
LeClaire to host Eagle Fest
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire announced the launch of a new and educational festival coming to the city in January. The free and educational event will take place on Jan. 21-22 and will feature majestic bald eagles in their natural habitat as they soar high above the Mississippi River, stated a media release from the city.
KWQC
Clinton Symphony Orchestra to host “Music of Friendships” concert
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will host one of the organization’s annual chamber music concerts, “Music of Friendships”, Sunday. The concert will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South, on Sunday, starting at 2:00 p.m., said Executive Director, Robert Whipple. Admission to the concert is $20 for adults, students receive free admission, and an adult accompanying a student receives half-off admission price.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
KWQC
Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
ourquadcities.com
Free Drop-in yoga starting in Moline
The city of Moline on Wednesday announced it’s expanding the partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer Drop-In Yoga this winter. You can relax and de-stress with free, indoor yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Classes are led by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 15 years and is creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.
KWQC
Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15. Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.
wgil.com
‘Give Back, Galesburg’: Engaging students & community in value of giving
Give Back, Galesburg is a new organization designed to teach children philanthropy while benefiting the Mark and Jeannette Kleine Pediatric Wellness Center at OSF. Laurie Aten, one of the group’s organizers, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” talk talk about the organization.
nrgmediadixon.com
In February You Are Invited to Flock to the Rock
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the public is invited to Flock to the Rock 2023 at the lower dam in Rock Falls from 9 am- 10 am to view the eagles. Then head over to the Rock Falls Community Building in Rock Falls, at 10:00 am. Rock Falls Tourism will...
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
KWQC
Ice jams possible along the Rock River
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary. Updated: 16 hours ago. Police said to not approach the two men if...
KWQC
Self-care with McGruder Wellness Initiative
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Janelle McGruder, LCPC, McGruder Wellness Initiative, informs the audience on what the Moline facility has to offer in the areas of self-care. The business takes a proactive approach to wellness that focuses on life coaching, counseling, community, and consultation. For more information, visit McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC...
KWQC
The Household CEO
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -La’Shieka White, better known as the Household CEO, discusses her specialty as a “Mom Coach”. White helps mothers rediscover who they are and find purpose through inspiration. For more information visit https://www.householdceo.co/ and join her Household CEO Mom Squad Facebook group here.
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
KWQC
Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KWQC
Highlight Zone: Jan 6., 2023
A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event. Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest...
How you can help this Davenport restaurant recover from water main break damage
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Grilled Cheese Bar restaurant in the Village of East Davenport has organized a GoFundMe to help recover after the business suffered extensive interior damage from flooding that resulted from a water main break. The restaurant not only suffered water damage, but also a build-up of...
