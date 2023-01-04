ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 18

LoneWaddy Sanchez
3d ago

i do offer condolences for family, especially as a christian. The narcissistic drive to be racing and aggressive habits is prevalent. Some people seem to change behind the wheel! It spans demographic groups, but younger males thrive on risky routines. In a galaxy long ago, we Americans used to preach defensive driving. Single car and late nights for men and girls grab headlines each morning.

Reply(2)
7
Grace Hernandez
3d ago

dropping like flies for their own stupidity and who suffers ,their family members,they sure don't look like they could afford that type of car

Reply(3)
3
cheri rodriguez
3d ago

this is why I dont trust anyone driving but myself. that's like putting my life in someone else's hands. I always opt to drive anywhere because of this. driving fast may be fun at the moment but logically your putting yourself and others at risk. it's not worth it. be safe y'all. this really hit home to know the boys were from the same town I'm from

Reply
2
 

