AZFamily
Questions surrounding Tom Horne’s start as superintendent of public instruction
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tom Horne was the first newly-elected state official to speak at Thursday’s inauguration. The new Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction, who beat incumbent Kathy Hoffman in the November 2022 elections, referenced a need to improve standardized testing and return to traditional discipline. “Our number one...
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
kjzz.org
Tom Horne takes oath as superintendent, pushes 'traditional discipline' in AZ schools
Republican Tom Horne was sworn into his new role as Arizona superintendent of public instruction this week. He was the first of several newly elected officials to take the oath of office during Thursday’s inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol. During his speech, he said, “We need a return to traditional discipline in our schools.”
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
Arizona Capitol Times
Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year
The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
combscourier.com
Arizona Public School Districts May Have To Cut Millions From Budget If Legislators Don’t Take Action
After Arizona passed a new budget in June dedicating more than $600 million to schools in the state, public districts may have to cut over $1.15 billion from their budgets if action isn’t taken to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit by March 1. J.O. Combs Superintendent Gregory Wyman believes...
AZFamily
Gov. Katie Hobbs lays out vision for Arizona in first public address
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
AZFamily
GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
AZFamily
New Arizona school superintendent discusses priorities for improving public education
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tom Horne knows the job well, serving as Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2003 to 2011. Now, he’s back at it again. “I felt very strongly that things were not good, and I had a choice,” said Horne. “I could sit home and have smoke come out my ears or get out there and do something.”
kjzz.org
AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults
Arizona is home to millions of older adults, people 65 and older. And their needs, from long-term care to aging at home, are costly. Dana Kennedy is the director of AARP Arizona. She says now that there’s a new governor at the helm — Gov. Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn in on Thursday — AARP is working on a wish list, of sorts.
AZFamily
Meet the newest Arizona water board members, holding the key to our infrastructure’s future
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three members were just sworn into the board for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District board. Ylenia Aguilar, Amanda Monize, and Barbara Seago joined Good Morning Arizona just before the official swearing-in ceremony was held. The positions on the board are unpaid and volunteer-based, and while it’s the district is something most people don’t think about, as the southwestern US deals with the historic drought, the role of board members is more vital than ever before. The board is responsible for operating and maintaining the Central Arizona Project. That’s the 336-mile canal system that brings Colorado River water, in part, to the Valley.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Peoria school district waits to use millions of education dollars already allocated by legislature, because of decades old spending cap
PEORIA, Ariz. — As Arizona classrooms are getting back into the swing of things in the new year, school administrators have their hands tied with budgeting. That’s because the state legislature has yet to address the aggregate expenditure limit, a decades old spending cap on their public school funding.
AZFamily
ADOT director plans retirement, following similar announcement by DPS head
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — John S. Halikowski, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation for nearly 14 years, is planning to retire. He made the announcement on Wednesday. State law says the ADOT Board will submit three names for Gov. Katie Hobbs to choose from on Thursday. She will then make a decision “shortly” and announce a new director, a Hobbs spokeswoman said.
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
AZFamily
Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling
AZFamily
Increased calls to Arizona hospital about child cold medicine overdosing
AZFamily
Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone deliveries
