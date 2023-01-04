ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year

The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
AZFamily

Gov. Katie Hobbs lays out vision for Arizona in first public address

In her inaugural address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called on elected officials to dismiss conspiracy theories regarding elections. Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Russell Pearce, an immigration hardliner who came out of the Tea Party movement died Thursday after a...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

Arizona is home to millions of older adults, people 65 and older. And their needs, from long-term care to aging at home, are costly. Dana Kennedy is the director of AARP Arizona. She says now that there’s a new governor at the helm — Gov. Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn in on Thursday — AARP is working on a wish list, of sorts.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Meet the newest Arizona water board members, holding the key to our infrastructure’s future

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three members were just sworn into the board for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District board. Ylenia Aguilar, Amanda Monize, and Barbara Seago joined Good Morning Arizona just before the official swearing-in ceremony was held. The positions on the board are unpaid and volunteer-based, and while it’s the district is something most people don’t think about, as the southwestern US deals with the historic drought, the role of board members is more vital than ever before. The board is responsible for operating and maintaining the Central Arizona Project. That’s the 336-mile canal system that brings Colorado River water, in part, to the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

ADOT director plans retirement, following similar announcement by DPS head

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — John S. Halikowski, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation for nearly 14 years, is planning to retire. He made the announcement on Wednesday. State law says the ADOT Board will submit three names for Gov. Katie Hobbs to choose from on Thursday. She will then make a decision “shortly” and announce a new director, a Hobbs spokeswoman said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Increased calls to Arizona hospital about child cold medicine overdosing

An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone deliveries

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy