PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three members were just sworn into the board for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District board. Ylenia Aguilar, Amanda Monize, and Barbara Seago joined Good Morning Arizona just before the official swearing-in ceremony was held. The positions on the board are unpaid and volunteer-based, and while it’s the district is something most people don’t think about, as the southwestern US deals with the historic drought, the role of board members is more vital than ever before. The board is responsible for operating and maintaining the Central Arizona Project. That’s the 336-mile canal system that brings Colorado River water, in part, to the Valley.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO