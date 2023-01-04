The first full moon of 2023 will occur on Friday, January 6 at 5:08 p.m. CST, but won’t officially rise in San Antonio until 5:37 p.m. CST above the northeast horizon. January’s full moon is typically called the Wolf Moon. It was given this name since this time of year is generally when wolves are active and can be heard howling on cold nights.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO