ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Meet the KENS 5 Team: Monica Nino

Monica Nino is the Assistant News Director at KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. She has been with KENS 5 since 2014 and held roles as Senior Executive Producer and morning news Executive Producer before taking on her current role in July 2022. Nino is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

January’s full Wolf Moon set to rise in the San Antonio sky Friday evening 🌕

The first full moon of 2023 will occur on Friday, January 6 at 5:08 p.m. CST, but won’t officially rise in San Antonio until 5:37 p.m. CST above the northeast horizon. January’s full moon is typically called the Wolf Moon. It was given this name since this time of year is generally when wolves are active and can be heard howling on cold nights.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yanasa TV

Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.

Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
QUITAQUE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy