Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
laprensatexas.com
A Pocketful of Miracles & a Pocketful of Candy! My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens
WOW! What a place! I was inside an Aztec temple! It was an adventure. I was immediately overtaken by the rich smell of popcorn. We go to the concession stand and Sonny buys us popcorn and a Coke. Sonny showed me to my seat and I expected him and his...
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
KENS 5
Meet the KENS 5 Team: Monica Nino
Monica Nino is the Assistant News Director at KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. She has been with KENS 5 since 2014 and held roles as Senior Executive Producer and morning news Executive Producer before taking on her current role in July 2022. Nino is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Her...
What's 'in' and 'out' for San Antonio in 2023
Jump on these trends now and make the new year your best one yet.
KSAT 12
January’s full Wolf Moon set to rise in the San Antonio sky Friday evening 🌕
The first full moon of 2023 will occur on Friday, January 6 at 5:08 p.m. CST, but won’t officially rise in San Antonio until 5:37 p.m. CST above the northeast horizon. January’s full moon is typically called the Wolf Moon. It was given this name since this time of year is generally when wolves are active and can be heard howling on cold nights.
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
MySanAntonio
Coworking space provider Venture X expands in San Antonio with Northwest Side location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coworking space company Venture X is expanding its presence in San Antonio with a Northwest Side location as demand for flexible office space increases amid shifts in workers’ preferences heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchise owner Jim Garrett...
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
KSAT 12
Video of grass fire at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery goes viral on TikTok
SAN ANTONIO – A video that shows a grass fire at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary is going viral on TikTok. The video, uploaded by Steve Torres on Wednesday, shows flames surrounding dozens of headstones as firefighters respond with water and shovels. As of Thursday afternoon, the 52-second...
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
KSAT 12
Prescribed burn at Cibolo Preserve in Kendall County successfully clears 20 acres on Thursday
BOERNE, Texas – The Cibolo Preserve in Kendall County conducted a prescribed burn on Thursday. Officials said the burn took about an hour and cleared about 20 acres at the preserve located on City Park Road adjacent to the Cibolo Nature Center campus of the Cibolo Center for Conservation.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.
Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
Comments / 0