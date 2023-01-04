ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Attorney General announces $5 billion opioid settlement agreement with CVS

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CVS is to pay out a multistate $5 billion for its part in opioid crisis 00:33

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Jan. 3 that California is part of a $5 billion multistate settlement agreement with CVS to resolve allegations that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies.

The settlement is expected to provide up to $469.8 million in funding to California, the majority of which will be used to combat the opioid crisis, including treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid use disorder. Today's approval comes on the heels of similar announcements involving Walmart and Walgreens in recent weeks.

"Today, we begin the year with another win in our fight to hold corporate giants to account for their role in fueling the opioid crisis," said Attorney General Bonta. "Too many people in California and beyond have had their lives and futures ripped apart by the opioid crisis. The funds from this settlement will help bring much-needed relief to our communities and will ensure CVS changes its business practices to keep such a crisis from ever happening again. As we embark on a new year together, here's my resolution — to never stop fighting for justice on behalf of all Californians and to do everything in my power to create a healthier future for us all."

The settlement will also have broad, court-ordered requirements to help prevent this type of crisis from happening again, including red-flagging and investigating suspicious prescriptions before dispensing the drug, site visits and compliance reviews of individual pharmacy locations among other stipulations

An executive committee of attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas served as the lead negotiators on this deal.

If sufficient states sign on to the settlement, the agreement will go to local governments around the country for sign-on during the first quarter of 2023.

Comments / 7

phred of the void
2d ago

.....and none of those that truly affected will see a dime.......🖕🖕🖕

Reply
6
