Heavy rain preparations underway in San Gabriel Valley

Emergency crews preparing for the worst with massive storm headed towards Southland 02:45

Southern California residents are busy preparing for a massive winter storm moving through the area, preparing for the worst after witnessing a series of evacuation orders and flooding in Northern California over the weekend.

With rainfall expected to begin as soon as Tuesday evening, residents living near burn scars took advantage of the early forecast and began lining streets with sandbags and K-Rails in the event of mud or debris flow near their homes.

Department of Public Works crews could be seen canvassing streets, assessing problem areas and clearing storm drains so that there was no buildup as days worth of rain descend upon the Southland for the next several days.

In the San Gabriel Valley, residents living near the Bobcat Fire burn scar were expecting the worst while hoping for the best.

Ashely Howie is one of many taking extra steps to protect their property, noting that K-Rails and wooden fencing have become part of the natural landscape in their neighborhood, which sits below the foothills scored by the Bobcat Fire in 2020 — which burnt 115,796 acres.

"We are always a little concerned that it's not gonna be enough, especially if it's one of those huge mudslides live we've seen in the past," Howie said, recalling a devastating mudslide in Montecito in 2018 , that took more than 20 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes when a mountainside seemingly gave way.

Thus far, Montecito has escaped from any major incidents, though they're always ready to jump into action with dozens of vigilant homeowners making all the necessary preparations in an abundance of caution.

They're hopeful that the several big storms that have passed through the area since the fire have done enough to water the wildlife and prevent the earth from giving way.

"The hillsides are growing some new grass and the bushes are getting fed," said Belinda Hill, who always lives in the area. "I'm hopeful they will be helpful."

On top of the other steps being taken, Public Works crews have stockpiled resources at the Sawpit Debris Basin, which was cleared out in June in hopes of catching large boulders, trees and mud in the event of a debris flow.

Officials warn that the powerful storm could uproot trees, knock over power lines and flood busy freeways, so they're asking for help from the public in any way they can.

"Caltrans highly recommends that you don't drive through puddles — you don't know how deep they are," said California Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jim Medina. "If you can delay your travel, that would be the best thing. But, if you must travel, be sure to plan ahead."

In Duarte, where residents have been subject to mudflows in the past, K-Rails lined streets in the foothills.

While residents and city officials did their preparation, so did emergency crews like search and rescue and swift water rescue teams at local fire departments.

They're preparing for a busy week, with some SoCal mountain ranges expecting as much as eight inches of rain through Thursday.

"Just in case something does happen in our areas, all our squads and paramedic squads are equipped just the same," said Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 32 engineer Alex Rodriguez . "We're ready for swift water rescue all throughout L.A. County."

Extra firefighters are also on hand to patrol neighborhoods close to burn scars, so they can spring into action if necessary.