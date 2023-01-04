ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Heavy rain preparations underway in San Gabriel Valley

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZ6w5_0k2Vmhuk00

Emergency crews preparing for the worst with massive storm headed towards Southland 02:45

Southern California residents are busy preparing for a massive winter storm moving through the area, preparing for the worst after witnessing a series of evacuation orders and flooding in Northern California over the weekend.

With rainfall expected to begin as soon as Tuesday evening, residents living near burn scars took advantage of the early forecast and began lining streets with sandbags and K-Rails in the event of mud or debris flow near their homes.

Department of Public Works crews could be seen canvassing streets, assessing problem areas and clearing storm drains so that there was no buildup as days worth of rain descend upon the Southland for the next several days.

In the San Gabriel Valley, residents living near the Bobcat Fire burn scar were expecting the worst while hoping for the best.

Ashely Howie is one of many taking extra steps to protect their property, noting that K-Rails and wooden fencing have become part of the natural landscape in their neighborhood, which sits below the foothills scored by the Bobcat Fire in 2020 — which burnt 115,796 acres.

"We are always a little concerned that it's not gonna be enough, especially if it's one of those huge mudslides live we've seen in the past," Howie said, recalling a devastating mudslide in Montecito in 2018 , that took more than 20 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes when a mountainside seemingly gave way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtLG9_0k2Vmhuk00
Heavy rain preparations underway in San Gabriel Valley 02:10

Thus far, Montecito has escaped from any major incidents, though they're always ready to jump into action with dozens of vigilant homeowners making all the necessary preparations in an abundance of caution.

They're hopeful that the several big storms that have passed through the area since the fire have done enough to water the wildlife and prevent the earth from giving way.

"The hillsides are growing some new grass and the bushes are getting fed," said Belinda Hill, who always lives in the area. "I'm hopeful they will be helpful."

On top of the other steps being taken, Public Works crews have stockpiled resources at the Sawpit Debris Basin, which was cleared out in June in hopes of catching large boulders, trees and mud in the event of a debris flow.

Officials warn that the powerful storm could uproot trees, knock over power lines and flood busy freeways, so they're asking for help from the public in any way they can.

"Caltrans highly recommends that you don't drive through puddles — you don't know how deep they are," said California Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jim Medina. "If you can delay your travel, that would be the best thing. But, if you must travel, be sure to plan ahead."

In Duarte, where residents have been subject to mudflows in the past, K-Rails lined streets in the foothills.

While residents and city officials did their preparation, so did emergency crews like search and rescue and swift water rescue teams at local fire departments.

They're preparing for a busy week, with some SoCal mountain ranges expecting as much as eight inches of rain through Thursday.

"Just in case something does happen in our areas, all our squads and paramedic squads are equipped just the same," said Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 32 engineer Alex Rodriguez . "We're ready for swift water rescue all throughout L.A. County."

Extra firefighters are also on hand to patrol neighborhoods close to burn scars, so they can spring into action if necessary.

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding

What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Streets flood, river flows during major storm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways

A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy