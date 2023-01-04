ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation

Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Matthew Stafford’s spouse Kelly shares emotional message to fellow NFL wives after Damar Hamlin collapse

Matthew Stafford’s spouse, Kelly Stafford, shared an emotional post to her fellow NFL wives in the wake of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game.The 32-year-old podcast host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her message, where she told wives of NFL players that it was “ok to not be ok” and that she was there for them.“To all the women who have significant others playing on that field…I’m with you if you’re not ok,” she wrote. “I’m not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions.”Stafford went on...
