Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report
Anyone criticizing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in regards to the medical emergency Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered... The post Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation
Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Here's what Damar Hamlin's doctors said about the Bills player's health and recovery
Doctors who treated Bills safety Damar Hamlin addressed the question of commotio cordis, the emergency response on field and topics on his health.
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors
University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors met with the media Thursday for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar... The post What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors appeared first on Outsider.
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin had a powerful message for him after he asked who won Bills-Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin slowly recovers from collapsing from cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, there have been signs of promise for his health. For one, the 24-year-old young man remains in critical condition but has started to show “remarkable progress” over the last day or so.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line
Miami needs a win Sunday to clinch an NFL playoff berth. And here’s how seriously the Dolphins are taking the... The post Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line appeared first on Outsider.
Buffalo Bills Provide New Update on Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills provided an update on Damar Hamlin’s status on Wednesday afternoon. The team says the safety remains in... The post Buffalo Bills Provide New Update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Addresses Team Via FaceTime for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
On Monday, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than returning to his feet, medical personnel rushed Hamlin from the field, sparking concern among his teammates, coaches, fans, and fellow NFL players. For days, it appeared...
Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant
Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed a profanity-laced rant on rival network ESPN Tuesday stemming... The post Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant appeared first on Outsider.
Breaking: University Of Cincinnati Hospital Provides New Updates On Damar Hamlin
A doctor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has just provided an update on Damar Hamlin's condition. Dr. Timothy Pritts notes that, as of this morning, Hamlin's "neurological condition and function is intact." Though there still appears to be progress needed, Pritts and other doctors ...
Damar Hamlin's doctors credit training staff for 'responding and saving his life' (video)
It felt like the eyes of the world were on Dr. William Knight and Dr. Tim Pritts on Thursday as they delivered updates on the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. That said, it was mostly all positive news. Hours after the incident took place, the team confirmed...
Matthew Stafford’s spouse Kelly shares emotional message to fellow NFL wives after Damar Hamlin collapse
Matthew Stafford’s spouse, Kelly Stafford, shared an emotional post to her fellow NFL wives in the wake of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game.The 32-year-old podcast host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her message, where she told wives of NFL players that it was “ok to not be ok” and that she was there for them.“To all the women who have significant others playing on that field…I’m with you if you’re not ok,” she wrote. “I’m not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions.”Stafford went on...
