Bellefontaine, OH

NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Plans for new Sidney fire houses

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Woman claims gunman robbed her

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department responded Tuesday, Jan. 3, to an armed robbery call on the city’s south side. They met with the female victim at 5:10 a.m. and she claimed a man armed with a gun entered her unlocked residence in a manufactured home community at 501 Gunntown Road around 4 a.m. and demanded money.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

2-vehicle crash on US-68 sends victim to Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Two vehicles crashed on US-68 southbound early Wednesday morning. >> MORE: Coroner IDs children, adult killed in crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp. Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US-68, just north of West National Road, after receiving reports of an injury crash at around 5:55 a.m., the Springfield post dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield SWAT standoff ends after several hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have ended a SWAT standoff in Springfield that lasted for several hours. According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue in Springfield. Police shut down McCreight Avenue between Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. According […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

DeGraff man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A DeGraff man was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning around 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Weeks, 31, was traveling north on County Road 64 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Weeks traveled down an...
DE GRAFF, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound. According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened. There is no […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Wednesday evening. Police and medics were called out to the area of Oldfield Ave and Banker Place, at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex, on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records showed that there were reports of two people shooting at each other.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

