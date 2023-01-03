Read full article on original website
Related
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One man remains hospitalized following a stabbing in Clark County Thursday afternoon that involved a son stabbing his father multiple times, according to Clark County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m. The male victim is...
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.
MEDWAY — A house was destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to a crash in the 5900 block of West SR-55 shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to Lt. Chris Bobb with the Miami County...
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Woman claims gunman robbed her
Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department responded Tuesday, Jan. 3, to an armed robbery call on the city’s south side. They met with the female victim at 5:10 a.m. and she claimed a man armed with a gun entered her unlocked residence in a manufactured home community at 501 Gunntown Road around 4 a.m. and demanded money.
2-vehicle crash on US-68 sends victim to Springfield hospital
SPRINGFIELD — Two vehicles crashed on US-68 southbound early Wednesday morning. >> MORE: Coroner IDs children, adult killed in crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp. Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US-68, just north of West National Road, after receiving reports of an injury crash at around 5:55 a.m., the Springfield post dispatch told News Center 7.
Springfield SWAT standoff ends after several hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have ended a SWAT standoff in Springfield that lasted for several hours. According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue in Springfield. Police shut down McCreight Avenue between Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. According […]
peakofohio.com
DeGraff man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
A DeGraff man was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning around 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Weeks, 31, was traveling north on County Road 64 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Weeks traveled down an...
Police respond to reported shooting in Springfield
Clark County Dispatch confirmed that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Kenton Street and Burt Street. Bullet casings were reportedly found on the ground.
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights; police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Worker in Huber Heights Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been robbed in the area of Mt. Whitney and Taylorsville Road. The postal...
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound. According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened. There is no […]
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Wednesday evening. Police and medics were called out to the area of Oldfield Ave and Banker Place, at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex, on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records showed that there were reports of two people shooting at each other.
peakofohio.com
Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
Comments / 0