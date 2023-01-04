ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Mental health days for kids in school? NY legislators consider making it law

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlFMK_0k2VmDd400

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Employees are allowed to be absent on occasion for mental health days in many workplaces. Children would be able to do the same thing in New York schools if a bill set to be introduced in the state Legislature this week passes.

However, not every parent supports the measure, and some pediatric mental health experts question whether or not the proposed legislation is adequate enough to address broader mental health challenges.

The measure is being introduced in the New York State Senate by Brad Hoylman, the senator representing the West Side of Midtown and parts of Lower Manhattan. He said that it would be introduced simultaneously in the State Assembly.

Hoylman said that his bill would make a school day missed for mental health reasons an excused absence.

“Just like if you have a cold or the flu,” Hoylman said in an interview, “mental health is as important as other forms of physical well-being, if not more important.”

Hoylman introduced similar bills in 2017 and 2019. Since then, however, the number of other states with similar measures has increased significantly, from three to 12.

Hoylman said that the growth is an acknowledgment of the need and also shows that other states’ experiences with mental health day laws show that the days are helpful.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

“Their experience shows,” he said, that students are “not taking advantage of it, taking mental health days, to play hooky. In fact, just the opposite.”

Kayla Rodriguez, a 7th grader in a public school in Hoylman’s district, agreed that the senator’s proposal is necessary.

“Everyone deserves a mental health day,” Rodriguez said.

Her mother concurred.

“Some just really need a break,” said Emelyn Matos, the mother. “It’s just the way it is. It should be readily available to them.”

Recent surveys from the Centers for Disease Control and the homework help website Brainly show that 44 percent of high schoolers report feeling sad or hopeless, and 67 percent of all students say they need a mental health break from their studies.

Not every parent is convinced. Nyoka Watson, who has two children in school, both with special needs, said, “Just having a mental health day is depriving them of something they need to learn and build on.”

She added that she’d prefer more psychological support at her children’s schools.

“Maybe have somebody put into school, like another mental health service,” she said.

Donna Hallas, the director of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (PNP) Program at NYU’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing, is a psychiatric mental health primary care specialist. She said that while a mental health day on a rare occasion might be helpful, having many other supports in schools, including more school psychologists, social workers, and trained psychiatric care nurses, can provide the most effective help.

“If it’s just a one-time thing,” she said, a mental health day can be a boon, “but if it’s a repeat, there’s a sign there that something’s going wrong.”

Hoylman, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s part of a larger legislative effort to boost mental health resources for the 2.6 million students in New York State’s public schools.

He said that he intends to start the process of the measure becoming law by introducing it in the Senate when it convenes in Albany this week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 57

Mary Turner
3d ago

Absolutely ridiculous because kids will take advantage of it. They only go to school for 184 days. They get all Federal holidays and Superintendent's days off. Not to mention, Thanksgiving, Christmas, February and Spring break off. Students only go to school for 3 weeks during the months of Dec, Febuary, and April. Every other month you get at least a day or two off. Sept. has superintendent 's days. Then, Yom Kippur depending on the school. October has Columbus Day. November you get 2 or 3 days off for Thanksgiving. Plus, Veteran's Day. January gives you Marting Luther King Day. March is a full month. May gives them Memorial Day. June gives them Juneteenth off plus school ends around the 25th. If a child seriously needs a day off the parents can keep them home and use a sick day. They do not need it to be called a mental health day.

Reply(12)
12
Lisa Schlieter
3d ago

Absolutely , life is so different when I was younger. Now They get some much work , clubs or sports. I say give ‘em a mental health day.

Reply(10)
4
I B from NY
3d ago

Every kid in NY will abuse this. Might as well start having year round school in order just to make 180 needed days. So now instead of learning how to work through issues, a kid can either just not show up or leave school and if the kid is too young, then one of the working parents will now have to call out of work…..which in turn will be a loss of $$$$ for the family. This is just B.S.

Reply(3)
3
Related
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
PIX11

NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
COLORADO STATE
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update January 6

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
CBS New York

Mental health days off from school may soon become a reality in New York

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in New York state are considering joining a dozen other states that allow students to take mental health days off from school.The proposal is expected to be introduced this month in Albany. The intention is to make emotional wellness a health priority.The stresses of growing up, amplified by the isolation of the pandemic, have created a generation of anxiety and depression, with suicide on the rise.In South Huntington, Walt Whitman High School now offers students counseling at a nearby urgent care center, removing the stigma of asking for help."Students who are kind of maybe struggling and may...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
nystateofpolitics.com

PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

New York adopts new labor law to ‘protect integrity of public work’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week designed to better enforce labor laws and regulations on public works projects. Employer groups have questioned its necessity and impact. The legislation creates a registration system for contractors and subcontractors that bid on and deliver public work, as well as private...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning

As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. The variant, which spreads more quickly than other currently circulating strains of the virus, is already making up more than 50 percent of cases in the state, making it the predominant strain, according to the New York Department of Health.
NEW YORK STATE
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?

A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
COLORADO STATE
queenseagle.com

Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again

A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
localsyr.com

New covid subvariant “more infectious,” Bivalent booster encouraged

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest omicron subvariant has been dubbed XBB1.5. Counties have stopped reporting local data on covid. According to New York State, as of January 5, the region’s average percent positive is 7.2 percent. Over the past 24 hours, 36 deaths reported statewide. If...
PIX11

PIX11

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy