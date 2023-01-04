ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Laurel Outlook

Laurel man creates movie magic in new Western ‘Sanctified’ screening at Vue & Brew

You might not consider when you’re watching a good Western how a rifle bullet can tear through an outlaw’s leg in such a believable way. But Bobby Brooks notices. As a kid growing up in southern Texas, Brooks watched Spaghetti Westerns, featuring stars like Clint Eastwood, and he was intrigued by the special effects. Fast forward a few decades, and Brooks is the guy who can make those shoot-em-up scenes look real. One of his latest films, “Sanctified,” will be screened this weekend in Laurel at the Vue & Brew. Brooks is proud of his work on the film, including his unusual stint of being a stunt double for a woman portraying a nun.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings

UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?

The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
COLUMBUS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Billings police are asking people to avoid the area of Division Street and 6th Avenue north Friday evening because of a man who climbed onto a rooftop. According to Sgt. Mansur, the BPD, Billings Fire and the AMR are working to rescue the man from a rooftop in that area.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy